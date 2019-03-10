Northwestern adds its first in-state 2020 commitment originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Lake Zurich junior tight end Hunter Welcing (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) added an offer from the Northwestern Wildcats last week. On Saturday, he decided to give head coach Pat Fitzgerald his verbal commitment.

"I was planning to go back to visit Northwestern on the 19th but I decided that I was ready to commit," according to Welcing. "I called up the Northwestern coaches and asked if we could come by practice on Saturday instead and that's when I committed."

Welcing, who is the first in-state verbal commitment and the fifth overall pledge for the Northwestern Class of 2020, discussed why he decided to pledge to the Wildcats on Saturday.

"Northwestern is my dream school. They will allow me to pursue my academic goals along with getting to play for a great football program in the Big Ten. Northwestern is just 45 minutes from home so my family can come see all of my home games. I'm planning to major in Pre-Med. Northwestern is just a great fit for me on so many levels. I was starting to hear from other Big Ten schools but once Northwestern offered me I pretty much shut everyone and everything else down."

Welcing was recruited by Northwestern to play its superback position.

"I knew a little bit about the superback position and how Northwestern uses the Superback in its offense. The superback is used as a combination of a tight end, wide receiver and a fullback and you can play all over the field in any given down. It's a great fit for me and I'm excited for the challenge."