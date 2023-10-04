Northwest Missouri State football prepares to face former coach, look to continue improving

Oct. 3—The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats almost completed a 24-3 halftime comeback against then No.21-ranked Central Missouri, but ultimately fell 41-38 to suffer their third loss of the season.

Despite a struggling first half, there were some positives to take away from the contest, including being able to get sixth-year quarterback Mike Hohensee back under center after he suffered an early season injury.

A loss is still a loss, however. But Northwest knows the past is in the past, and it's all about improving from here on out.

"I was proud of the way our kids came back and the way we fought," head coach Rich Wright said. "I had a team meeting on Monday. They're all committed to this process. Nothing's changed for us. I mean, we can win the rest of the game on our schedule, but we've got to play 60 minutes together."

Hohensee recorded his seventh career game of tossing three or more touchdowns, and he now ranks No. 2 in the nation in total offense yards per play among NCAA Div. II active career leaders at 7.88 yards per play either on the ground or through the air.

"We're getting healthy on offense. With Mike being able to play, I think everybody got to see the difference in what we're capable of with Mike behind center," Wright said. "That's not a knock on the other kids, it's just he's a six-year quarterback who's played in a lot of big football games."

Another returner to the Bearcats offense was wide receiver Keegan Sturdy.

Last season, Sturdy played in 13 games, where he had 25 receptions for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Now, being back on the field with Hohensee, he knows the offense can really find its rhythm.

"I think having Mike out there just took a sec to, you know, get used to him being back out there, if that makes sense," Sturdy said. "We talked a lot at halftime, a lot about just playing with confidence, you know, understanding we're at Northwest Missouri State, we know who we are, and I think we figured it out in the second half."

That confidence will have to transfer over to this weekend when the Bearcats host the Central Oklahoma Bronchos and former Northwest coach, Adam Dorrel. Last season, the Bronchos tallied a 23-14 win over the Bearcats, but Northwest is 5-0 against UCO when playing in Bearcat Stadium.

For Northwest, they'll be looking to stop the running attack of juco transfer Trevon Woolfolk. This season he's rushing for 535 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"He's physical. He plays with his pads down," Wright said. "He's very similar to Jay (Harris) in terms of his body build and what he looks like and his skill set, so it's going to be a challenge."

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.

