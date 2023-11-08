Northwest football to honor seniors against Nebraska-Kearney to end 2023 season

Nov. 7—We're coming up on the final week of the MIAA football season and there will be a game played just 43 miles up north as the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats host the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

While Northwest won't be competing come postseason play, this game still has implications for how next season could go as the Bearcats will look to continue their dominance in the MIAA and get back to the Division II Football Playoffs.

However, there will be some celebration on Saturday as the Bearcats honor their seniors who have provided many victories through their four plus years.

"With COVID, I think it's been magnified a little bit, too, just because so many of these kids have, you know, put off life for a year, to have another opportunity," head coach Rich Wright said. "Just want to send them out the right way. They've meant a lot to our program."

It's not just the head coach that has a special place in his heart for this senior core, but also the young players. For sophomore Jay Harris, he's been the most consistent player offensively. He credited most of his success to those seniors that trusted him early.

"The seniors here mean a lot to me. My boy Mike (Hohensee), the o-line, a lot of those guys I built connections with in just my two years here with those guys," Harris said. "This last game means a lot to me with those guys to just kind of give them a good way out.

One of those seniors being celebrated will be sixth-year quarterback Mike Hohensee. Joining the team back in 2018, Hohensee has made a name for himself in a Bearcat uniform.

Hohensee sports a 68% completion percentage with 6,318 yards, 59 touchdowns and 29 interceptions across his Northwest career. He also has 198 rushing attempts for 632 yards and 15 touchdowns.

"Just the way he can command the offense and do a lot of different things and find a host of receivers," Wright said. "You know, I can't say enough good things about Mike. You know, he's embodied what being a Bearcat is all about."

Despite the senior celebrations, there's still a game to be played, and the opponent is the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

One bright spot for Kearney — who comes into the contest at 3-7 — is their quarterback TJ Davis. Davis is a 2-time MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and a 2-time All-American with a 25-9 record as a starter.

With his speed and his passing ability, the defense will have their hands full.

"They're starting to implement a little bit more option game, so we obviously have to be prepared for that," Wright said. (Davis is) truly a special athlete. I have a lot of respect for him just because, you know, he was one of those guys when the whole transition took place. He had his people there at Kearney and he said he would stay."

While the season won't end the way Northwest would like, Wright still had a positive to take away.

"I felt like our kids always responded. They kept battling and for that I'm proud of them," Wright said. "Now what we have to do now at this point is go to our off season. We're going to start early."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.