All-Northwest boys hoops: Player of the year Reuter dominated every facet of the game for Chi-Hi

When Tomah came to town on Jan. 28, the Chippewa Falls senior was on the cusp of solidifying himself as one of the Cardinals' all-time greats.

Reuter needed just a few points to pass 1,000 for his career. He only required a few minutes of game time to add his name to that exclusive list, which features only four other Cardinals.

He'd spend the rest of the night proving exactly why he belonged on it.

The forward erupted with the best game of his career, pouring in 44 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing five assists and making several key plays on defense.

"He might have missed his first couple of shots, but after that I'm not sure if he missed anything the rest of the game," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. "That was a special night."

It was a performance which summed up what kind of player Reuter is. At 6-foot-5, he gave the Cardinals an ultra-rare combination of size, athleticism and skill. He used all of it to his advantage and became one of the state's top scorers, rebounders, passers and defenders.

It made him a clear-cut choice to be named the 2020-21 All-Northwest boys basketball player of the year.

"I want (my legacy) to be that I was the hardest worker here," Reuter said. "To be one of the greats, you have to work hard. I wanted to set that example."

The elite level that Reuter brought to the court night in, night out was encapsulated in that 79-77 win over Tomah. He led all players — Cardinals or Timberwolves — in every statistical category. He shot an incredible 15 of 21 from the field, and they weren't all bunny shots. Five makes came from long range.

"All the hard work and preparation that I put in, I think it really showed in that game," Reuter said. "I wasn't really thinking. I was just letting my unconscious drive go by itself and let the game play out."

If the Cardinals needed a basket this season — from anywhere on the floor — Reuter could get it. If a rebound was up for grabs, he'd be in the mix for it. And defensively, few can cover as much ground as him.

Reuter averaged 25.8 points per game, leading all of northwest Wisconsin in scoring. He also posted averages of 8.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, two steals and 1.1 blocks per contest. The senior was the Big Rivers player of the year and an all-state selection in Division 1.

"Joe is just so steady and consistent — all while facing complete and total attention by opponents," Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks said. "He affects the game tremendously on both ends of the floor. He is such a tough cover when you combine his outstanding skill set with his size and strength."

Ditto, said the rest of the Big Rivers coaches.

"Joe's combination of length and shooting ability are near impossible to defend," River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. "Joe is built to be able to contribute immediately at the collegiate level with his combination of size, strength and scoring ability."

He played with the speed of a guard, the strength of a bulky center and the vertical ability of a slasher. It's the total package on the basketball court.

Reuter showed all the ways he could utilize his abilities over the course of the season. Whether it was scoring heaps of points, like he did against Tomah, or making a key stop, like when he flew out of nowhere to block a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime against Eau Claire North, he could do it.

Whatever it took to add a tally in the team's 'W' column, Reuter was willing to do.

"I want to be involved as much as I can to make a difference to help the team win," he said. "That's the most important thing."

Reuter finished with the second-most career points in Chi-Hi history at 1,220. He poured in 594 points this season, also the second-best total in program history.

He's the first Chippewa Falls player to be named All-Northwest player of the year since Tyson Kalien, the only person he trails on the school leaderboard, received the honor in 2012.

Reuter was already an accomplished scorer coming into his senior year, fresh off putting up 16.2 points per game as a junior to help Chi-Hi win the Big Rivers. But he threw himself into film study and spent hours upon hours in the gym to take his game to new heights.

The result? He became one of the top 3-point shooters in the area, boosting his percentage from beyond the arc from 36% to 41%. And he worked his way to becoming one of the best rebounders in the Big Rivers, grabbing 3.1 more per game as a senior.

"Over the summer, I told myself that I needed to rebound on the offensive glass more, crash the boards harder," Reuter said. "I took that and tried to implement that as much as possible. ... It was watching film, seeing where I would have had opportunities to crash for an offensive board or made more of an effort to get to the board."

It certainly paid off.

"I don't know how many times this year we were shooting a free throw and off a miss, Joe got in there and got the offensive rebound," Proue said. "Having that size with that skill was awesome."

He'll play Division II college basketball at Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Mich. next season. He joins a nationally-ranked program which just won the Great Midwest Athletic Conference title and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

For the Chargers' part, they're excited to have Reuter aboard.

"Joe has a college-ready body and really showed his potential in a phenomenal AAU season this past summer," Hillsdale coach John Tharp said on National Signing Day. "He's got a very multi-faceted game that can fit into our offense at a variety of different positions, and he's also got the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions at the other end."

If his high school career is anything to draw from, Reuter should fit right in.

"The future is whatever he wants it to be," Proue said. "He's a very special person, on the court and off the court. He's going to a great university with very high academics, and he's going to get himself a really good degree. If he keeps putting in the work, I think anything's possible with him."