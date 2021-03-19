All-Northwest boys basketball: Healy, Johnson, Kron, Waldera earn 1st team spots with Reuter

Mar. 19—The rest of the All-Northwest teams, in addition to player of the year Joe Reuter:

First team

Luke Healy

Hudson had a bona fide leader in Luke Healy.

The 6-foot senior guard ran the show for the Raiders in a way that elevated the play of everybody around him.

When the team needed a basket, he could get it. When somebody else had a better look at the hoop, Healy knew how to get them the ball.

The senior averaged 25.5 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. His quickness, ball handling and court vision made him a nightmare to guard.

"Luke possesses one of the best talent and leadership skill sets that I've ever seen from a high school player," River Falls coach Zac Campbell said. "He competes extremely hard on both ends of the court. Offensively, he has the ability to take over a game with his scoring ability or get all of his teammates involved. Defensively, he has a great anticipation skill set and leads by example."

Healy was an all-state pick in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and is a first team All-Northwest pick for the second straight year. He finishes his prep career with more than 1,300 points. He'll play Division II basketball at the University of Sioux Falls.

He leaves a legacy that will be tough to match.

"Luke will go down as one of the best players in Hudson basketball history," Raiders coach John Dornfeld said.

Zac Johnson

River Falls reached heights it hadn't been at in over a decade.

Zac Johnson's fingerprints are all over that accomplishment.

Behind the stellar 6-foot-3 guard, the Wildcats reached the state tournament for the first time since 2005. The senior was their undisputed star, averaging 23.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Johnson can do it all and is considered among the state's top guards. He was an all-state pick in Division 2 by the WBCA.

"Zac is a pure shooter with unlimited range and such a quick release," Eau Claire North coach Todd Marks said. "He only needs a sliver of space to knock down shots. He uses his strength and size as a guard to finish around the rim and in creating space in the mid-range. He can score in bunches in a variety of ways."

Story continues

Johnson is the Wildcats' all-time leading scorer with 1,699 career points. He helped carry them to the state semifinals this season. He will play Division II basketball at Augustana University next season.

"Zac spends more time than any person I've known working to improve himself as a basketball player," Campbell said. "The mark he has left on our program and our youth will be around a long time."

Chad Kron

Wherever he was on the court, defenses needed to be aware of Chad Kron.

The reasoning is simple: the Eau Claire North guard can score from just about anywhere.

The senior can hit deep 3-pointers. He can slash to the rim and finish around bigs. And his jumper off the dribble could cause a defense headaches too.

And that wasn't all opponents needed to worry about. When he wasn't scoring, Kron was cleaning up the glass or feeding his teammates. He averaged 20 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists per game.

"Chad's desire, competitiveness and leadership are unparalleled," Marks said. "He flat out willed us to victories on so many nights throughout his career because he was not going to be denied. His passion and heart are immeasurable. ... The legacy Chad leaves behind is nothing short of incredible, and the only thing he cared about was winning and helping his teammates."

Kron, a fierce competitor, played with a physicality that exceeded his 6-foot stature. He could rebound right alongside the top forwards in the Big Rivers Conference, earning praise like being called one of the most physical guards the league has seen by multiple coaches.

He helped North win a regional title this winter and surpassed 1,000 career points.

"The ultimate competitor," Eau Claire Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "He plays with a competitive edge that every coach hopes his players have."

Matthew Waldera

Simply put, Matt Waldera did everything for Blair-Taylor.

Considering the Wildcats were one of the state's top teams, that's saying a lot.

The 6-foot-5 forward averaged a double-double with 18.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest. But those were far from the only contributions for the senior.

He got others involved too, averaging 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he blocked 5.1 shots per night.

"This kid is a star. There's nothing he can't do," Alma Center Lincoln coach Jeremy Hanson said. "Score, rebound, assists, block shots, play defense. He is one of the most complete players I've seen. He could have averaged 30 points a game if he wanted, but instead focused on making his teammates better. He's a coach's dream and an opposing coach's nightmare."

With Waldera leading the way, the Wildcats won a Large Dairyland Conference title, a Division 4 regional title and finished one win away from the state tournament. He helped Blair-Taylor finish 23-2.

The UW-Platteville commit finished with 1,489 points and 838 rebounds in his high school career.

His defense was just as important as his offense, too.

"He can handle the basketball, and shoot from anywhere, but what's most impressive is how his rebounding and shot blocking change the game," Augusta coach Chris Schmitt said. "You can scheme up a really good look for your guys, only to have Waldera swat it away. He covers a lot of ground and has really good instincts. It's been a pleasure to watch him and a pain to play against him."

Second team

Will Boser

Electricians should have been on standby at the Eagles Nest this year. After all, Will Boser was shooting the lights out.

The Eau Claire Memorial sharpshooter made 74 3-point shots this season, flashing deep range with an aim as good as anyone's.

He did more than shoot, too. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists per game for the Old Abes.

"There is no doubt that young man has worked tirelessly on his game," North's Marks said. "His range, shot quickness and feathery touch on the ball puts so much pressure on the defense. Furthermore, his size, vision and feel for the game at the point guard position are extremely impressive. He is in complete control as a player and doesn't get sped up."

Boser is garnering college interest. The junior announced on social media in February that he has received an offer from Fairmont State University, a Division II program.

Richie Murphy

Richie Murphy was one of the top facilitators in the state this winter. And that's far from the only thing the Cameron point guard excelled at.

Murphy, the Heart O' North Conference player of the year, scored, rebounded and set up teammates at an incredible rate for the Comets. He averaged 21.8 points, 7.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Defensively, he nabbed just under four steals per night.

The 5-foot-8 senior can do it all, and helped Cameron win a conference title and finish 20-2 this season. He wrapped up his high school career with 1,230 points.

"Quick playmaker that led their team this season," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "Improved perimeter jump shot and strength made for a difficult matchup."

Kyle Steien

When Blair-Taylor needed a basket inside, Kyle Steien could usually get it.

The 6-foot-2 forward was a double-double machine for the highly-successful Wildcats. Steien put up 23.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.

Opponents didn't want to be tasked with guarding or boxing out the senior.

"This is probably the hardest working kid I've ever had the pleasure to coach against," Lincoln's Hanson said. "He is the best offensive rebounder I've seen. He improved his jump shot this year, which made him almost impossible to defend."

Steien finished his career with 1,504 points, good for third-best in program history — two spots behind his father on the school's all-time scoring chart.

Brayden Turk

Altoona had a game-changer in Brayden Turk.

The senior guard was able to control the flow of the game for the Rails, whether it was through his natural shooting ability or his confidence as a ball-handler.

Turk scored 18.7 points per game for Altoona in addition to pulling down six rebounds and three assists per night. He was lethal from long range, knocking down just under 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He was the co-player of the year in the Western Cloverbelt Conference and helped lift the Rails to a regional title in the playoffs.

"One of the best shooters in the state," Altoona coach Paul Henrichs said.

JP Wolterstorff

Upon seeing JP Wolterstorff's 3-point shooting percentage, one might be inclined to believe he only let a few shots fly from beyond the arc.

But no, that 50% mark from deep wasn't a result of hitting one of two attempts. The Regis guard put up over 100 shots from deep and made 54 of them. He finished the season as one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the state.

The senior was a complete player for the Ramblers too. He scored 19.6 points per game and was a squad leader for Regis.

Wolterstorff was co-player of the year in the Western Cloverbelt along with Turk.

"(He) shot very well from the floor and was often the key of other team's defenses," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said. "Much improved from last year and was able to carry Regis to a strong finish."

Third team

Spring Valley's Tyler Bowman was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference player of the year this winter. The honor wasn't much of a surprise after the junior guard led the Cardinals to the conference title. He averaged 15.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Notably, he hit a buzzer-beater to defeat Elk Mound in a game which proved pivotal to the Cardinals' league championship.

"Playmaker," Elmwood/Plum City coach Kyle Webb said. "Very hard working and dedicated kid."

Despite missing some time due to injury, Jayden Fitch was a key cog in Fall Creek's run to the Western Cloverbelt championship. The 6-foot-6 senior averaged 20.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest for a tough Crickets team.

"If he caught the ball deep in the post, it was an automatic two points," Altoona's Henrichs said.

Jacob Walczak showed exactly what he can do with a hot hand when he played against D.C. Everest this winter. The 6-foot-5 Chippewa Falls senior torched the Evergreens for 47 points in the game of his career. Walczak, a UW-Stout commit, averaged 16 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the Cardinals. He shot 42% from 3-point range.

"He's able to score the ball at a level that's not very common for high-schoolers," his coach, Proue, said. "He's just an elite scorer, an elite offensive player."

Austin Weis was another key contributor to Cameron's Heart O' North championship team. The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Comets. A four-year starter, he wrapped up his career with 1,341 points.

"Smooth wing," Bloomer's Van Grunsven said. "(He has a) high release jumper. College-level player."

Ryan Zimmerman closed out his Immanuel Lutheran career as one of the program's all-time greats. The 5-foot-11 guard played with flair and made it look easy. A tremendous shooter, the senior averaged 20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and steals, and 3.1 assists per game to lead the Lancers to a conference title. He finished with 1,095 career points.

"Ryan is just so smooth on the court," Augusta's Schmitt said. "Everything he does looks effortless. I thought he made a huge jump this year as far as distributing to his teammates. We're all well aware of how well he can shoot the basketball, but he made huge strides in running his team this year as a complete point guard."

Fourth team

JT Dougherty was a key piece in River Falls' run to the Big Rivers title and the Division 1 state tournament. The 6-foot-9 senior averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game for one of Wisconsin's best teams. He will play Division I college basketball for Army next season.

Ladysmith's Brady Ingersoll was one of the top scorers in the area this season, despite being a sophomore. He averaged 21.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Lumberjacks and was an honorable mention all-state pick in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Cumberland's Jack Martens earned Heart O' North player of the year honors as a junior, and improved on his number this season. The 6-foot guard put up 19.6 points and eight rebounds per game for the Beavers. He earned all-state honorable mention recognition in Division 4.

Rice Lake's Tyler Orr was one of the top shooters in northwest Wisconsin this season. The sophomore guard made 68 3-pointers and averaged 16 points per game. He helped lead the Warriors to the Division 2 sectional finals in the postseason.

Ian Payne was another four-year starter for Cameron, and another big reason behind the Comets' success. The senior averaged 17 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. He finished his career with 1,078 points.

Fifth team

Garrett Koxlien took on a huge role at Osseo-Fairchild this season. The 6-foot-5 senior was a major contributor in the paint, averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game. He was also a solid 3-point shooter for the Thunder.

Carter LaLiberty averaged a double-double for Barron. The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 19.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Bears. He earned first team All-Heart O' North honors.

Luke Olson was a leader for Fall Creek's conference championship team. The 6-foot-4 forward brought it on the court, averaging 13.8 points and four rebounds per game. He was an honorable mention all-state selection, and a first team all-conference player.

McDonell was the state runner-up in Division 5 this season, thanks in no small part to Jake Siegenthaler. The hard-nosed senior guard put up 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Macks. He scored 25 points in a state semifinal win over Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, and was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt selection.

Luke Webb was among the Dunn-St. Croix leaders in multiple statistical categories for Elmwood/Plum City. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Wolves, and was also an influential defender. He was a first team all-conference pick.

------

2020-21 All-Northwest Team

FIRST TEAM

Name Year School Position Height Points per game

Luke Healy sr. Hudson G 6-0 25.7

Zac Johnson sr. River Falls G 6-3 23.6

Chad Kron sr. Eau Claire North G 6-0 20.0

Joe Reuter sr. Chippewa Falls G 6-5 25.8

Matt Waldera sr. Blair-Taylor F/G 6-5 17.7

------

SECOND TEAM

Name Year School Position Height Points per game

Will Boser jr. Eau Claire Memorial G 6-5 20.7

Richie Murphy sr. Cameron G 5-8 21.8

Kyle Steien sr. Blair-Taylor F 6-2 21.9

Brayden Turk sr. Altoona G 6-1 18.7

JP Wolterstorff sr. Regis G 6-2 19.6

------

THIRD TEAM

Name Year School Position Height Points per game

Tyler Bowman jr. Spring Valley G 6-2 15.0

Jayden Fitch sr. Fall Creek C 6-6 20.5

Jacob Walczak sr. Chippewa Falls G 6-5 15.1

Austin Weis sr. Cameron F 6-4 20.8

Ryan Zimmerman sr. Immanuel Lutheran G 5-11 20.3

------

FOURTH TEAM

Name Year School Position Height Points per game

JT Dougherty sr. River Falls F 6-9 11.0

Brady Ingersoll soph. Ladysmith G 5-10 21.5

Jack Martens sr. Cumberland G 6-0 19.6

Tyler Orr soph. Rice Lake G 5-11 16.0

Ian Payne sr. Cameron F 6-1 17.0

------

FIFTH TEAM

Name Year School Position Height Points per game

Garrett Koxlien sr. Osseo-Fairchild C 6-5 18.4

Carter LaLiberty sr. Barron F 6-2 19.5

Luke Olson sr. Fall Creek F 6-4 13.5

Jake Siegenthaler sr. McDonell G 6-2 13.3

Luke Webb jr. Elmwood/Plum City F 6-6 15.0

------

SPECIAL MENTION

Altoona: Evan Moss, sr. Bruce: Dan Brockman, sr. Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt, jr. Eleva-Strum: Nick Higley, sr. Fall Creek: Teigen Ploeckelman, sr. Flambeau: Harley Opachan, jr. Gilmanton: Jarin Rud, sr. Glenwood City: Brandyn Hallquist, sr. McDonell: Logan Hughes, sr. Menomonie: Noah Feddersen, jr.; Brock Thornton, sr. Mondovi: Jarod Falkner, soph. New Auburn: Tristen Harder, sr. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Altoona: Evan Peterson, jr. Augusta: Brennan King, soph.; Dalton Robinson, jr. Baldwin-Woodville: Dylan Karau, sr. Blair-Taylor: Alec Reismann, sr. Bloomer: Connor Crane, jr.; Charlie Herrick, sr. Cadott: Brad Irwin, sr. Colfax: Noah Heidorn, sr. Cumberland: Jax Effertz, soph. Durand: Simon Bauer, jr.; Caden Berger, sr. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran: Britten Rutz, jr. Eau Claire Memorial: Marco Ebeling, sr.; LJ Wells, jr. Eau Claire North: Henry Wilkinson, jr. Eleva-Strum: Ethan Karlstad, sr.; Mitchell Olson, sr. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl, sr.; Ben Heath, sr.; Kaden Russo, fr. Elmwood/Plum City: Tyler Bauer, sr. Fall Creek: Bo Vollrath, fr. Gilmanton: Lance Larson, sr. Hudson: Cole Jacobson, sr.; Brandon Moeri, sr. Independence: Chris Killian, sr. Ladysmith: Mitchell Lehman, soph.; Eli Rogers, soph. Lake Holcombe: Kaden Crank, sr.; Brock Flater, sr. McDonell: Tanner Opsal, sr. Mondovi: Wyatt Falkner, sr.; Evan Gray, jr. Regis: Jeffrey Ritger, soph.; Kendon Krogman, soph. Rice Lake: Nolan Rowe, sr.; Nich Schlampp, sr. River Falls: Liam Dougherty, sr.; Michael Schurman, jr. Spring Valley: Mike Bauer, sr.; Connor Ducklow, jr. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek, jr. Whitehall: Luke Beighley, soph.; Devon McCune, soph.

------

The 2020-21 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest girls basketball honorees were selected by Jack Goods and Spencer Flaten based on staff observations and recommendations from area coaches. Players are listed alphabetically on each team. Special mentions were considered for one of the five teams.

Schools eligible for All-Northwest honors are: Alma Center Lincoln, Altoona, Augusta, Baldwin-Woodville, Barron, Blair-Taylor, Bloomer, Boyceville, Bruce, Cadott, Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls McDonell, Colfax, Cornell, Cumberland, Durand, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Regis, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Elmwood/Plum City, Fall Creek, Flambeau, Gilmanton, Glenwood City, Hudson, Independence, Ladysmith, Lake Holcombe, Menomonie, Mondovi, New Auburn, Osseo-Fairchild, Rice Lake, River Falls, Spring Valley, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp and Whitehall.