Northwest Arkansas Naturals host free youth clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals hosted a free youth baseball clinic at Arvest Ballpark on June 22.

Children aged six to 12 practiced skills such as hitting, pitching, fielding and baserunning during 10-minute stations ran by Naturals players and coaching staff.

“It’s always something I look forward to, it’s a lot of fun,” Justin Cole, the Naturals’ general manager said. “It was hot today, but I still think everybody had a great time.

Each participant had the chance to get an autograph from a few of the Naturals players and a free ticket to June 22’s game against the Tulsa drillers.

