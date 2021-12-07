Northville OL Jake Merritt commits to Michigan State Football as PWO
Michigan State football is adding another big lineman to their 2022 recruiting class as a preferred walk-on. On Monday, 2022 2-star offensive tackle Jacob Merritt out of Northville, Michigan announced that he will join the team as a PWO.
Merritt is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle who is ranked as the No. 81 best player in the state of Michigan and the No. 232 best tackle in his class by 247Sports.
Merritt had offers from some smaller programs like Marshall, Dayton, and Brown, but chose to instead bet on himself and try to earn a scholarship with the Spartans instead.
Go Green!@MSU_Football #ItTakesWhatItTakes pic.twitter.com/0PJQwdP1FI
— Jake Merritt (@JakeMerritt64) December 7, 2021
