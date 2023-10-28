Northside's Jackson Rhodes puts up 5 TDs to top Tuscaloosa area top performers

Here are the Tuscaloosa area high school football top performers for Week 9 of AHSAA and AISA action.

Friday

Aliceville's KeAnthony Wilder completed 11 of 15 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball nine times for 135 yards and a touchdown in a 46-6 win against Greene County.

Aliceville's Javien Mosley scored two rushing touchdowns.

Aliceville's Tyquan Simon pulled down two touchdown receptions, with five catches totaling 100 yards receiving.

American Christian Academy's Kai Young threw for two touchdowns and completed 16 of 25 attempts for 144 yards in an 18-6 win against Montevallo.

American Christian Academy's Evan Lightsey had nine tackles and one fumble recovery.

American Christian Academy's Jackson Willingham carried the ball 19 times for a total of 99 yards.

Bibb County's Jordan Leverette passed for two touchdowns and carried for another in a 54-0 win against Holt. Leverette completed 4 of 7 passes for 29 yards and no interceptions. His touchdown passes were to Matthew Cash and McCain McMillan. His lone rush resulted in a 31-yard touchdown.

Bibb County's Jay Harris scored three rushing touchdowns from 47, 24 and 20 yards out. He carried the ball five times for 105 yards.

Central quarterback David McNeil was 8-of-18 for 155 yards and two touchdowns through the air, along with rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown in the 56-28 loss to Hueytown.

Central's Braylond Smith led the defense with six tackles and a sack.

Fayette County's Dylan Schloerb led the offense in a 36-18 win against Midfield with 19 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Fayette County's Hester Whittaker scored twice, with 15 carries for 96 yards.

Fayette County's Hollis Strawbridge was a defensive leader in the shut out with a fumble recovery, four solo tackles and two assists.

Fayette County's Cooper Sanford grabbed two interceptions.

WEEK 9 PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS: Tuscaloosa area high school football predictions for Week 9 games

ALL-STAR ROSTERS RELEASED: Alabama high school football All-star games: Who made the rosters from the Tuscaloosa area

Greene County's Ronald Wilder Jr. scored the team's lone touchdown in a 46-6 loss to Aliceville. Wilder rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries.

Hillcrest's Bryson Kimbrough ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns and completed 4 of 7 passes for 65 yards and a passing touchdown in a 48-21 win against McAdory.

Hillcrest's Decorrion Thomas ran for touchdowns on both of his carries.

Hillcrest's Anthony Quarles led the Patriots defense with six tackles.

Holy Spirit's Alex Tant passed for two touchdowns and 205 yards in a 26-25 win against Sumiton Christian.

Lamar County's Jordan Godsey scored five times and had over 200 total yards on offense in the 43-35 win against Winston County.

Northside quarterback Jackson Rhodes passed for 244 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-6 win against Hamilton.

Northside's Aubrey Horner ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Northside's Evan Taylor's 90 yards receiving included two touchdown catches.

Sipsey Valley quarterback LJ Cormier was 26-of-52 for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-20 win over Hale County.

Sipsey Valley's Aydan Abernathy had 152 yards rushing and one touchdown, along with a 21-yard reception for a score.

Sipsey Valley's Wyatt Bailey had nine receptions for 131 yards receiving on offense and two interceptions on defense.

Sipsey Valley's Carter Renn hauled in five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Sipsey Valley's Clay Powell had five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Sipsey Valley's Jon Welch had two rushing touchdowns.

South Lamar's Mason Weathers ran the ball for three touchdowns and caught a pass for a 36-yard touchdown reception in a 47-20 loss to Lynn.

South Lamar's Jackson Shelton jumped on two fumble recoveries.

Tuscaloosa Christian quarterback Luke Jones rushed for 365 yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-48 win against Jacksonville Christian in the CFA semifinal final playoff game.

Tuscaloosa Christian's Jackson Harris rushed for 159 yards on 20 carries and caught a pass for a touchdown.

West Blocton's Cooper Deerman's 21 carries for 174 yards helped lead a 35-16 win against Dallas County

West Blocton's Evan Pearson's three receptions included two for touchdowns.

West Blocton's Seth Isbell's defensive play included an interception and two pass breakups.

Winfield's Dangelo Bankhead scored on touchdown receptions of 30 and 26 yards in a 42-0 win against Oakman.

Winfield quarterback Brady May completed 11 of 12 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Winfield's Keylan Hughes rushed for 117 yards on 11 attempts and scored on a 21-yard run that opened the game's scoring.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama high school football: Tuscaloosa area week 9 top performers