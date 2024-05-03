North's Kessler resigns as boys basketball coach to pursue new career

Eau Claire North will be looking for a new boys basketball coach for the 2024-25 season. Head coach Michael Kessler announced his resignation on Wednesday after two seasons with the Huskies in order to pursue a career that is outside education.

"It has been a difficult decision for Mike, as he has dedicated many years to both the classroom and the basketball court," North Associate Principal/Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner said in a release. "He has had a very positive impact on the North High School Boys Basketball program the last two years."

"We are very grateful for his hard work, dedication and leadership of our program. We will miss his commitment to our team, players and families and wish him the best of luck in his new career path."

Kessler helped the Huskies embark on one of the biggest turnaround seasons in the area this year. After winning just two games in its first season under Kessler, the Huskies bounced back to go 12-13 this season.

North's turnaround season was highlighted by a five-game winning streak that included victories over state-ranked Marshfield and crosstown rival Eau Claire Memorial. North's win over the Old Abes was its first since 2021.

Kessler also coached Andrew Rocksvold for his junior and senior seasons. The UWEC commit was an All-Big Rivers first team selection this season and an All-Big Rivers second teamer during the 2022-23 season.