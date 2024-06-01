Northrop scores five tries as rampant Rhinos beat Barrow

Izzy Northrop ran in five tries for Leeds [Getty Images]

Izzy Northrop scored five of Leeds Rhinos' 13 tries as they walloped Barrow 68-0 to move to the top of the Women's Super League.

The prop starred as Leeds overwhelmed their opponents for their fourth win of the season.

Lucy Murray also scored twice with Caitlin Casey, Ella Donnelly, Grace Short, Bella Sykes, Evie Cousins and Beth MacMillan also touching down.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants ran in seven tries to beat Featherstone and earn their first win of the season at the fifth attempt.

At Headingley, Murray began the Leeds rout before tries from Cousins and Donnelly made it 14-0 after just eight minutes.

Northrop surged over from 40 yards out for her first and scored a second to give Leeds a 34-0 lead at half-time.

It took 12 minutes of the second half for Northrop to complete her hat-trick before the floodgates opened as Barrow lost for the fourth time in five games.

At Featherstone, both sides went into the game winless but tries from Jess Dadds, on her debut, Louis Nadole, Amelia Brown and Frankie Townend opened up a 22-0 half-time lead for Huddersfield

The home side replied after the break with scores by Chloe Billington and Ellie Lamb.

But any hopes of a comeback were snuffed out by a yellow card for Brooke Price.

Huddersfield took advantage to ease away with three more tries, including one for Mollie Icton, who was recently promoted from the academy.