Northridge's Jakeya Horton scores career-high 26 points to lead top performers

Here are the top performers in the Tuscaloosa area for the week of Dec. 29.

Boys basketball

American Christian Academy's Davis Dare put up a combined 65 points and 18 assists in three games at the Rogers Holiday Invitational.

Central's King Larkin's performance in the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida included 42 points and 25 assists across three games, along with Javion Taylor who put up 42 points, 19 rebounds and three steals in tournament play.

Central's Deundre Grant put up 20 points and eight rebounds in a 66-44 win over Highland Home in Day 1 of the Big Orange Classic. Javion Taylor added 17 points and five rebounds and Tyler Colvin added eight points to go with six rebounds.

Central's Thaddeus Long put up 18 points and Javion Taylor 16 in a 59-51 win over Briarwood in the semifinals of the Big Orange Classic. Deundre Grant added 15 points and eight rebounds in the win, while King Larkin added 10 points and six rebounds.

Northridge's John Walker scored 15 points in a 45-42 loss to John Carroll in Day 1 of the Big Orange Classic. Anderson Wilkin and Marquez Barrera each added eight points.

Northridge's John Walker led the Jaguars with 21 points in a 71-45 win over Calhoun City in Day 2 of the Big Orange Classic as they improved to 16-2 on the season. Anderson Wilkin and Jordan Suiter each added 10.

Paul W. Bryant's Rafe Merriweather put up 16 points in an 88-44 win over Mt. Zion (Georgia) in Day 2 of the Catch-A-Taste Holiday Tournament, while Adrian Wooley scored 11.

Paul W. Bryant's Adrian Wooley put up 16 points in the 51-45 win over Shades Valley on Day 3 of the Catch-A-Taste Holiday Tournament. Rashenzo Sullivan added 13 points and Rafe Merriweather 10.

Tuscaloosa County's Jaxon Pearson led the team with 12 points in a 49-42 win over Smiths Station in Day 2 of the Catch-A-Taste Holiday Tournament. Jackson Moore and Ford Traweek finished with 10 each.

Tuscaloosa County's Sheldrick McNeal Jr. finished with 16 points in the 68-63 win over Mt. Zion (Georgia) in Day 3 of the Catch-A-Taste Holiday Tournament. Ford Traweek scored 12 and Jackson Moore added 11.

West Blocton's Markell O'Neil added 18 points, six rebounds and five steals in the 57-49 win over LAMP in Day 1 of the Billingsley High School Winter Challenge, while Montray Washington added 13 points and six rebounds.

Girls basketball

Hillcrest's Sinaya Gibson put up 14 points in the 39-32 win over Lee-Huntsville on Day 1 of the BallN Prep Tournament, while Ny Davis added 10.

Hillcrest's Jareah Branch led the team with 12 points in the 47-36 win over Sparkman on Day 2 of the BallN Prep Tournament. Ny Davis added 11 points of her own.

Hillcrest's Bri Turner scored 12 points, including the game-winning 3-point shot, in the 46-44 win over Pleasant Grove on Day 3 of the BallN Prep Tournament. Jareah Branch put up 11 and Sinaya Gibson added 10.

Northridge's Jakeya Horton led the team in scoring with 22 points in the 47-37 loss to T.R. Miller in Day 1 of the Pea River Christmas Classic.

Northridge's Jakeya Horton scored a career-high 26 points in the 75-28 win over Straughn on Day 2 of the Pea River Christmas Classic. Ryan Bardenwerper added 21 points and Tremyah Washington added 10.

