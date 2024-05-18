Northridge rolls to sectional title

DUNLAP — Nothing was going to stop the Northridge tennis team's express run to the Concord Sectional title.

Not a fired-up Elkhart team.

Or a rain shower.

Not even a switch from the Concord outdoor courts to the indoor courts at the Eastlake Athletic Club.

One year after a tough 3-2 loss to Concord in the sectional finals, Northridge cruised to a 5-0 victory over Elkhart in Thursday's championship match.

"I think one of the strengths of this team is, the girls are mentally tough,'' Raiders' coach Judy Pollock said. "Sometimes they would get down, but they never stopped fighting and battling to get back in it.''

The Raiders, now 12-4, will play the winner of the NorthWood Sectional next Tuesday at NorthWood. Fairfield will play the host Panthers in the sectional finals on Friday.

Northridge had won the first set on all five courts when the rain began to fall at Concord, first as a light shower and eventually a heavy rain.

About a half-hour later, after a trip from Dunlap to north Elkhart, the match restarted.

It didn't take long for the Raiders to put the Lions away.

"We were hoping the rain would give us a restart mentally,'' Elkhart coach Austin Ward said. "But Northridge is a very good team and they didn't let us get back into it.''

The Raiders feature a lot of experience among their three singles players, as the trio are all returning from 2023.

Those three rolled on Thursday.

Senior Saige Wheatley, who lost a tough match against Concord a year ago, cruised to a win at No. 1 singles, topping Elkhart's Elise Walker 6-1, 6-1.

"I've spent the year battling to stay out of my own head,'' Wheatley said. "But I've made the most of it this season and I feel that I'm in a great place and hitting the ball well. I'm very excited to play in the regional and try to win it.''

Jaycie Cress, another senior, posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over the Lions' Emily Holtz at No. 2 singles, while junior Sage Granberg posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles.

"Northridge's singles are just really tough,'' Ward admitted. "They are experienced and just really good players. But I'm proud of the way are girls played to win no matter what today.''

Walker and Holtz are the only two seniors on the Lions' roster.

The Raiders' No. doubles team of Elaina Duthie and Alyssen Weesner posted a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Elkhart's Bella Black and Mallory Kuehne.

And finally at No. 2 doubles, Cathrine Miller and Ava Schrock posted a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dakota Krieg and Taylor Kuehne.

In her first year as the Raiders head coach, Pollock didn't need to remind her team about the disappointment in the finals last season. She was an assistant for the Raiders a year ago.

"The loss was still a pain in all our hearts,'' Pollock admitted. "But I thought the girls put it behind them, put the work in all summer and then played really good tennis this spring.''

Pollock also led the Northridge boys team to a sectional championship last fall.

The first-year coach wasn't worried about moving indoors when the rain began to fall at Concord.

"We've practiced here (Eastlake) so that really didn't bother us,'' Pollock said. "But to be honest, I think we're a little better outdoors because of the way our girls can play the wind.''

------------

CONCORD SECTIONAL

NORTHRIDGE 5, ELKHART 0

SINGLES: Saige Wheatley def. Elise Walker, 6-1, 6-1. Jaycie Cress def. Emily Holtz 6-0, 6-2. Sage Granberg def. Lyla Boecher 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Elaina Duthie/Alyssen Weesner def. Bella Black, Mallory Kuehne 6-4, 6-0. Catherine Miller/Ava Schrock def. Dakota Krieg/Taylor Kuehne 6-1, 6-2.