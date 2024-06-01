Northridge keeps sectional streak alive

MIDDLEBURY — Without a clear number one golfer, Northridge was still able to claim a boys golf sectional championship on Friday.

The Raiders totaled a 328 at Meadow Valley Golf Course and claimed their fourth straight sectional title. Westview finished second with a 331, while Fairfield totaled a 337.

The top three teams and top three low individuals not on advancing teams qualify for the Warsaw Regional next Thursday at Stonehenge Golf Course.

Northridge coach Ken Brewster, who had to replace top golfer Brock Reschly from last year, was asked if he was surprised that his team won the sectional.

"I'd say I'm a little surprised," said Brewster. ""We kind of started rough today. I didn't feel that Fairfield and Westview started as rough as we did. But our team hung in there and we didn't make big mistakes at the end."

Vadim Kidun and Conner Hochsteter each shot a 76 to lead Northridge. The Raiders also got an 85 from Coby Hochstetler, a 91 from Kaden Miller and a 93 from Isaiah Lehman. Kidun entered the day as the Raiders number three golfer.

"My number three golfer had a career day and that helped us," Brewster said about Kidun's sectional performance. "He can shoot that score in practice all the time. But he's never done that in a tournament. Finally, he put it all together today and didn't make the big mistake.

"(Kidun) has had a lot of good front nine's in tournament, but after that has started thinking and has let things go at the end. Today, he stayed poised. He's a senior and he knew that the team wanted to win it's fourth straight (sectional). He really helped the team today."

Northridge was able to regroup quickly after falling to Fairfield on Tuesday in an 18-hole match at Meadow Valley. The Falcons finished with a 322 and four strokes ahead of the Raiders.

Brewster feels his team has been inconsistent throughout the season.

"We still have some room to improve for next week," the Raiders coach said. "We're going to have to shoot a good score at Stonehenge if we want to keep going. I know our team can do it. We haven't had four golfers put down a good score in the same day. I know they're trying during the tournaments. It would be nice if our team put their best foot forward on the same day."

Fairfield junior Brayden Miller put his best foot forward on Friday. He shot a 71 and was the sectional medalist. Miller finished five strokes ahead of Elkhart Christian's Aiden Hibbard, Northridge's Hochstetler and Kidun and Westview's Luke Haarer.

Miller, who claimed the individual sectional championship for the first time, was able navigate through a challenging course.

"The course played super tough," said Miller. "Greens were hard and fast and pins weren in very tough locations. If the pins were in the middle I tried to take advantage of that the best that I could. That strategy paid off for me today."

On the front nine, Miller shot a 33.

"I played well on the front nine," Miller said. "Things got a little shaky towards the back nine. But I tried to stay in it mentally and not mess anything up."

Miller, who finished tied for second last year at the sectional with a 70 and tied for third as a freshman with a 74, wasn't thinking about himself when asked about his expectations entering the sectional.

"My expectation was for us to win as a team," Miller said. "I didn't really care about my individual spot. I just wanted to see us win as a team. It stings that we finished third as a team."

Hibbard, along with Goshen's Todd Kauffman and Myles McLaughlin, who each had an 82, will be advancing to the regional as individuals.

It will be second trip to the regional for Hibbard, who's a senior. He also qualifed for the regional as a sophomore after shooting a 72 and being a medalist at the South Bend Sectional at Erskine Golf Course.

"I'm excited and happy that the work I've put in the last two years is starting to pay off," said Hibbard. "I shot a 79 last year (at the sectional) and struggled. My goal today was to shoot an even par (72). The course played really difficult today so to shoot a 76 is pretty solid."

Hibbard finished with a 35 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine.

"I played really solid on the front nine," Hibbard said. "I made putts and hit solid shots. That helped me keep my scores low."

------------

NORTHRIDGE SECTIONAL

At Meadow Valley

Team scores: Northridge 328, Westview 331, Fairfield 337, Goshen 343, NorthWood 354, Elkhart Christian 368, Prairie Heights 377, Concord 379, Bethany Christian 409, Lakeland 429, West Noble 472, Bremen 475.

Bethany Christian: Keagan Meyer 93, Noah Schrock 93, Gideon Miller 106, Emerson Landis 117, Luke Yordy 117.

Concord: Nathan Potter 83, Lucas Prough 95, Rogan Russell 97, Mason Oiler 104, Morgan Wyatt 112.

Elkhart Christian: Aiden Hibbard 76, Kian Hibbard 93, Carson Hiler 97, Stanley Curtis 102, Caleb Overmyer 107.

Fairfield: Brayden Miller 71, Miles Nine 81, Jasper Carl 92, Benjamin Kio 93, Jake Elliott 94.

Goshen: Todd Kauffman 82, Myles McLaughlin 82, Tyler Scott 87, Kendall Scott 92, Braxten Sheets 99.

Northridge: Conner Hochstetler 76, Vadim Kidun 74, Coby Hochstetler 85, Kaden Miller 91, Isaiah Lehman 93.

NorthWood: Colton Rouch 85, Caleb Vincent 87, Collin Deatsman 89, Trevor Barrett 93, Samuel Holden 98.