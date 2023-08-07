Northmor football guide: Golden Knights tough on edges

IBERIA ― Once inside-out and now outside-in, that's where the strength of the Golden Knights will be this year.

In recent years, Northmor's football team revolved around its large and athletic lines, the big-play ability of its front seven on defense and the bruising running of Maxton Lower. Now the team's strength is found on its fringes with high-caliber receivers and defensive backs and a returning All-Ohio quarterback in A.J. Bower (6-foot-2, 175-pound junior).

"Our strengths this season will be depth at the skill positions, experience and balance offensively," Northmor coach Scott Armrose said. "Our major concern right now is developing our offensive line. While we only had five seniors last season, two of them (Bohdi Workman and Ben Szulewski) started on the offensive line, and Toby Pryor started at tight end."

With Lower, a multi-time All-Ohio, injured for half of his senior season a year ago, the Knights had to find production from different sources.

Enter Bower. As a sophomore he was honorable mention All-Ohio in Division VI after passing for 2,029 yards and 20 touchdowns. His top targets were third-team All-Ohioan Hunter Fulk (5-10, 150, senior) who had 46 catches for 626 yards and nine touchdowns, All-Knox Morrow Athletic Conference honoree Bo Landin (6-0, 160, junior) who had 28 catches for 600 yards and seven TDs and Jaxson Wenger (6-2, 185, junior) who had 13 catches for 232 yards.

In Lower's absence, Paul Cramer (5-10, 180, senior) and Caleb Schnuerer (6-0, 190, senior) combined for 500 yards and four touchdowns as running backs.

The line, as Armrose suggested, will be a new look with Sawyer Bailey (6-0, 220, junior) at center, Nicholas Armrose (6-0, 215, junior) and Parker Harbolt (5-10, 190, junior) at guard, Ryan Lowry (6-2, 240, junior) and Ben Planey (6-3, 270, senior) at tackle and Cameron Goldbach (6-1, 170, junior) at tight end.

"We want to compete and improve every week," Armrose said.

Defense, defense, defense

Over the last six years Armrose has led the program, defense has been a strength throughout the school's unprecedented run of six straight playoff appearances. That will be the case for a seventh season most likely.

"We lose Bohdi Workman at mike linebacker, Max Lower at defensive end and Charles Naylor at nose tackle. All three were excellent players," Armrose said. "However, we return starters at every other position."

With Lower's injury, it forced the Knights to develop younger players for the defensive line, and that should pay off for 2023, especially with Naylor, a two-time All-Ohioan not playing as a senior.

Northmor coach Scott Armrose is back for his seventh season in charge of the football program. The Golden Knights have made the playoffs every season he's been head coach after having never made the postseason before his arrival.

Like the offense, the defense has talent on the edges. At cornerback, Fulk and Cowin Becker (6-0, 150, junior) combined for 102 tackles with Fulk providing five interceptions, while Wenger and Bryson Keirns (6-2, 170, senior) who was injured most of last year will be back as safeties.

Schnuerer, Cramer and Garrett Harvey (5-9, 155, senior) all had 49 or more tackles with 10 tackles for loss at linebacker.

Ashton Clark (6-0, 195, junior) is the top returnee along the line, posting an all-league season with 71 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Goldbach will be at the opposite end where he had 32 tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss. Inside will be Lowry with 55 tackles and three for loss and Vance Johnson (6-1, 295, junior).

"The biggest concern on defense will be tackling. We struggled to tackle in space last season," Armrose said.

Ready to play

The Knights did the passing scrimmages over the summer like everyone else, and Armrose liked what he saw.

"We are fortunate to have a group of young men that have bought into our offseason program," Armrose said. "We return faster, stronger and will start July 31 in shape."

He said the Knights are ready to compete and play physical football at a high level in 2023.

If they do, continuing the postseason streak is likely and getting into the mix for a KMAC championship isn't out of the question.

"We will have to continue to get better to be able to compete at the top of the league," he said. "The rest of the league will be competitive and balanced. There won't be any easy conference wins by anyone this season."

Northmor Golden Knights Football Bullet Points

Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic.

Coach: Scott Armrose (seventh season, 43-24).

Assistants: Dave Morgan (linebackers, co-defensive coordinator), Al Sears (defensive line, co-defensive coordinator), Phil Johnson (running backs), Mitchell Whisler (defensive backs, special teams coordinator), Blake Miller (wide receivers), Nate Hall (strength coach, co-offensive coordinator).

Postseason: Division VI, Region 23.

Playoff Appearances: 6 (2017, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22).

Playoff Record All-Time: 2-6.

Last Year: 5-6, 2-5.

Letter Winners Returning: 10 offense, 9 defense.

Starters Returning: 7 offense, 9 defense.

Base Offense: Gun T.

Base Defense: 4-3.

2023 Northmor Schedule

Aug. 18: at Upper Sandusky

Aug. 25: South Central

Sept. 1: at Mapleton

Sept. 8: at Cardington

Sept. 15: at Danville

Sept. 22: Fredericktown

Sept. 29: East Knox

Oct. 6: at Mount Gilead

Oct. 13: Centerburg

Oct. 20: Loudonville

2022 Northmor Results

Elgin, W 45-0

South Central, W 28-20

Bucyrus, W 27-7

Cardington, W 27-13

Danville, L 7-32

Fredericktown, L 15-22

East Knox, W 36-23

Mount Gilead, L 9-36

Centerburg, L 13-49

Loudonville, L 21-28

* Bellaire, L 27-54

* denotes playoff game

