Northmont OL works out for Ohio State coaches

Jun. 7—COLUMBUS — Jayden Clark's comeback tour only has two stops this summer, but he hopes to make them both count.

The Northmont offensive lineman has endured ups and downs since suffering a torn knee ligament last spring at a recruiting event, but he had a smile on his face Wednesday after working out at Ohio State.

While the injury dented his recruiting momentum last summer and cost him his junior season with the Thunderbolts, he still has 20 scholarship offers, including Cincinnati, Kentucky, West Virginia, Marshall, Vanderbilt and Indiana.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Clark said he feels close to 100 percent in his recovery at this point, but he is not fully cleared for contact. Unpredictable movements could still pose a risk of re-injury as he regains full strength, so he is not allowed to do one-on-one competitive drills.

He was still able to show how he is moving after the injury and what he can do technique-wise during Ohio State's first one-day recruiting camp of the summer.

"Out there there we had 50-plus guys doing run blocking and pass blocking," said Clark, who went through the day with a big brace on his right knee. "I got compliments on my pass blocking for sure and run blocking."

He was in the No. 1 group led by Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye and assistant Mike Sollenne.

After the main camp concluded outside, the coaches took Clark and a handful of other in-state prospects inside to the indoor facility at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for a few more drills.

"They wanted to put some things on film," Clark said. "We worked some pulling, did some pass sets, sitting down — all that good stuff. I feel like I did a good job. Coach Mike and Coach Frye said he wanted to look over everything and watch all the videos then get back to us soon about the next step."

Clark plans to make a trip to Kentucky next week to work out for Wildcat coaches, but that will be it for this summer.

With a senior season ahead, Clark said the Northmont coaching staff wants to make sure he does not overdo it, so the two stops sounded like a compromise.

"Kentucky has had really strong recruiting interest in me for a while, especially coach Vince (Marrow) and coach (Eric) Wolford," Clark said.

As for Ohio State, well. It's Ohio State.

"This," he said before looking around, "You know, this is a very big opportunity to be here at O-State so I just felt like I had to come here and show what I can do. Coach Frye has been interested in me for a while. I had an injury unfortunately so he just wanted to see what I could do, and I think I did that today so hopefully he will get back to me with some good news."

Despite missing last season, Clark is still one of the top 33 players in Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2025.