Northmont grad considering transfer to Ohio State

Jul. 28—Could Ohio State add another local high school grad to its football roster soon?

Former Northmont standout Nigel Glover is making visits this week after opting to transfer from Northwestern, and the Buckeyes are on his list.

He told 247Sports.com he would be at Ohio State for an official visit Thursday-Saturday before making a visit to Michigan this weekend. He has also visited Kentucky this week and figures to choose his next destination soon after completing his visits.

Set to be a true freshman for the Wildcats, Glover entered the transfer portal earlier this month after Northwestern fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Glover was a 6-2, 195-pound defensive back at Northmont, where he had 23 tackles in five games last season, but is projected as a linebacker in college.

Glover committed to Northwestern from a list of more than 20 scholarship offers in April 2022 when he was a three-star prospect ranked No. 15 in Ohio in the class of 2023 per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He ended up a four-star prospect ranked No. 7 in the state, trailing Ohio State signees Malik Hartford of Lakota West, Luke Montgomery of Findlay, Jermaine Mathews Jr. of Cincinnati Winton Woods, Will Smith Jr. of Dublin Coffman and Arvell Reese of Cleveland Glenville as well as Lakota West defensive back Ben Minich, who signed with Notre Dame.

Ohio State's 2023 class also included area offensive linemen Joshua Padilla of Wayne and Austin Siereveld of Lakota East.

The Buckeyes are set to open preseason practice Thursday in Columbus.