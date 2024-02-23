Northland Nature: Wow! A warbler in February

Feb. 23—February 2024 was quite unusual in several ways. Much of the month gave us warm temperatures, some far beyond normal. These mild temperatures, frequently above freezing along with a very small amount of new snow, provided a bare landscape for most of the month.

Not trudging through the ample snowpack usually at this time, but instead, we are able to walk over the frozen ground and ice-covered lakes almost anywhere. Dry conditions have prevailed for weeks, typical for this short month.

When winter weather is not as much as expected, there will be plenty of happenings also not expected. Several times in January and most of February, I have noticed the activities of skunks and raccoons. Waking from their sleep in late winter is normal, but these critters were out so much that I wondered if they slept at all.

Similarly, the woodpeckers that typically would drum in late winter seemed to be drumming (a territorial behavior usually associated with breeding time) for several winter weeks. While driving in the region in recent days, I noted flocks of Bohemian waxwings, redpolls (even some coming to the feeder) and snow buntings. And it seems like on every route, I saw the huge raptors of bald eagles, rough-legged hawks and red-tailed hawks.

But the most unusual bird sight came recently during a late February walk. The morning was chilly, the temperature in the teens, with a wind. I stepped out to take a wander on a route along a lakeshore. Ice was strong enough and the small amount of snow still present allowed me to read of deer, fox, mice and mink activities. As I rounded a bend along the shore of the lake, I saw a small bird flitting near the ground. Halting my walk and taking a closer look with binoculars, I was able to discern that I was looking at a warbler.

A warbler in February!

I see warblers every spring and usually find nearly all of the two dozen species that arrive here. But I had never seen one before April. It was definitely a warbler. As I looked at its features more carefully, I could see the wing bars, some yellow on the head and a light yellowed underside. I was observing a pine warbler! Due to the chilly temperatures and the wind, the bird was easy to watch as it stayed near the ground, feeding on birch seeds that were sprinkled at the edge of the lake in this sheltered site.

Pine warblers are not uncommon, and I expect that they breed in the woods near here, but not in winter. Warblers, for the most part, are insectivores and winter is spent in Central America. A few, yellow-rumped, palm, orange-crowned and pine warblers, spend winter in the southern states. When wintering there, they can return north before the others in spring.

Coming here in early spring, they may find catching insects hard to do and so these few early arrivals can feed on something besides bugs, such as seeds. And this pine warbler was doing just that. Probably not an early arrival, I'm more inclined to think that it wintered here. Some warblers were reported in the region late last fall.

In winter, seeds were abundant with little snow and much above-normal temperatures. I watched the warbler for a while but left it alone to feed and stay in its shelter.

Wow! A warbler in February!