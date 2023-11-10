Northland Nature: Tree sparrows feed along roadsides

Nov. 10—Like many in the Northland, I like to feed birds during the winter. Though there are some who keep their feeders stocked throughout the year, I begin the feeding as we reach November.

With chilly temperatures, viewing the birds is a great help in living through and enjoying the winter. It was amazing how quickly the local black-capped chickadees, white-breasted and red-breasted nuthatches, downy, hairy and red-bellied woodpeckers and bluejays discovered the feeder once I put out seeds.

Many of these birds I did not see often during the summer, but being permanent residents, they did breed here and now will continue to be present as the cold moves in.

A few visitors at the feeder were birds that passed through during the autumn migration and then continued to move further south. This has been especially true for juncos. Even though they are sparrows, we usually do not call them sparrows.

These gray-black birds with white beneath and white tail feathers are quick to come by as well. They are ground feeders and so I scatter seeds on the ground. Until covered by snow, the yard itself becomes a bird feeder.

A little earlier this fall, various other species of sparrows made an appearance here, too. I noted several days of white-throated sparrow and their cousins, the white-crowned sparrows. Also, the spotted song, fox and Lincoln sparrows were in the yard. Some goldfinches were present as well. But the feeders are not the only place to see songbirds now. Some do not come to feeders but are still seen regularly.

Walking along the road each day, I see many other small birds that feed on seeds of grasses and wildflowers that bloom here in summer. These plants have gone through the cycle of flowering and forming seeds — food for these small hungry birds. Recent sightings along the roadsides included flocks of blackbirds, robins, snow buntings and waxwings. I look forward to seeing pipits, longspurs and redpolls soon. Another kind of sparrow was here, too: tree sparrows.

Tree sparrows, are often referred to as American tree sparrows since there is an introduced sparrow, the Eurasian tree sparrow (unrelated). Birds are small and brown — often what many think of all sparrows — but they have two diagnostic features that make identification easier. Tree sparrows have reddish-brown caps on the head, similar to our resident chipping sparrows, but they also have a black patch on the chest.

Tree sparrows breed in the far north on the tundra, where trees are few; the name is a bit of a misnomer. We see them passing through, going north in spring and south in fall. Unlike most sparrows that are abundant here in October, tree sparrows are a bit later in their trek south.

Since they live in open sites in summer, they choose similar locations in their wintering, spending the cold season in fields of the states to the south of us. While with us, they will feed on the ground, often at road edges.

Like others that migrate late in the season, tree sparrows are hardy and appear to deal with cooling temperatures just fine. It's a delight to watch these small sparrows as they feed along roadsides and fields. Frequently being with flocks of juncos, they will perch on plants and shake the seeds free. Snow buntings, longspurs and various finches will feed here, too. And soon, they may be joined by the wintering redpolls.

But now, at this time in November, flocks of tree sparrows visit us.