Northland Nature: Bohemian waxwings visit north in winter

Feb. 9—One of the happenings of a mild winter is that fewer birds are visiting the bird feeders. The feathered neighbors really do not need our handouts when the temperatures get above normal, and we have below-normal snowfall. Enough of their food on the wild plants is available — no need for the sunflower seeds.

This is what I noticed during the record-setting warm December. With the new year, we got more snow and subzero temperatures. About 10 consecutive days were chilly enough to feel like a Northland winter. And yes, the birds did arrive. I enjoyed watching the arrival of the same six each day.

With the early dawn light, black-capped chickadees and white-breasted nuthatches came to take sunflower seeds.

Three kinds of woodpeckers: the small downy and the two mid-sized ones, hairy and red-bellied woodpeckers, took suet meals. (The largest of our woodpeckers, the pileated, was present in the yard and I had regular sightings in nearby trees, but did not come to the suet feeders.)

Later in the morning, blue jays came by. During a couple cold days, as many six.

Crows and ravens had their own feeders as they raided the compost.

Though seen only a couple times, I heard the local barred owl during several nights.

The larger gallinaceous birds — ruffed grouse and wild turkeys — left tracks and signs of how they dealt with the cold.

During a couple walks in subzero, I noted flocks of tiny finches, the redpolls, along the road and I looked forward to their feeder arrival. It did not happen even though I put out plenty of thistle seed to mix with the sunflower seeds. Also, no goldfinches or pine siskins came.

Many times, on a nearby road, I drove by a group of crab apple trees. The growth was near the road and easy to see. I called the site "Crab Apple Corner." Each time I passed, I would look to see if any birds had discovered these winter snacks. Though dried up and frozen, the clusters of fruits still held some nutrition. I expect that some bird would find these. Other years, I had seen starlings, robins and pine grosbeaks here, but not during this mild winter.

That all changed recently when I saw a flock of gray-brown birds, about starling size, flying into the crab apple trees. I paused for a closer look and noted the tell-tale crest above the head, a bit of orange on the underside and a light-yellow band on the end of the tail. I was watching a flock of Bohemian waxwings. (The notable red patch on the wings is not always visible.)

Not a rare sight, but one that I had not seen for a while. These birds were probably in the area for weeks and may have been feeding on crab apples or other such winter berries or fruits. They are nearly always in flocks and communicate with high-pitched squeaky noises. This flock held only about a dozen birds, but their groupings in late winter can number in the hundreds.

Their cousin, the cedar waxwing, is a summer resident in the region and they breed here (some also will winter in the Northland). Bohemian waxwings breed in the far north and are here only in winter. They are a bit larger than the cedars and not as colorful.

These waxwings were interesting to watch as they fed on the crab apples. I hope they find ample food and stay around in the coming days of February.