Northington holds on to lead THS to District win over Sapulpa

Apr. 23—After a back-and-forth game, the Tahlequah Tigers clinched the District 5A Championship. The Tigers toppled the Sapulpa Chieftans 2-1 on Tuesday, April 23 on the road.

THS picked up a run in the first and the second inning and was able to hold onto that lead thanks to a strong seven-inning performance from Brayden Northington.

THS picked up their first run thanks to having some keen eyes on the plate. Cutter Gardner opened the inning with a walk before an error stopped a potential double play attempt. Back-to-back walks to Northington and Rylan Eagle walked in Girdner to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

With two outs, the Tigers started a rally in the second inning. With two outs, Girdner opened the door with a hard-hit ball to center field. Going on a hit and run, Girdner was able to score from first base on a Chance Pair double for a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers kept their two-run lead until the sixth inning when Northington got into a little bit of trouble. After giving up three straight singles to load the bases, Northington walked in a runner. Despite still having the bases loaded, Northington was able to settle in and get out of the inning.

THS held on to take the 2-1 win and the District Title.

