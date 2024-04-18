Northfield wrestling coach facing child abuse charges

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Northfield wrestling coach is facing several abuse charges, as court documents allege at least one of the victims was beaten as punishment for how they performed athletically.

Jesse Graber, 48, faces six misdemeanor charges related to two separate incidents in which he allegedly abused an 18-year-old with an electrical cord and a child with a belt.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old told police in October 2023 that Graber "whipped him with a vacuum cord" for several hours. Police documented many marks on his buttocks, and a large area of buttocks that "looked raw with missing skin."

A few months later, in February 2024, deputies received a report that Graber had abused a child. The victim told investigators that Graber was "upset with [their] performance in a wrestling match."

The child told investigators they would enjoy sports more if they did not have to worry that she would get disciplined for not performing well.

Last month, Graber was charged with two counts of violating a no-contact order after someone reported that he was routinely in violation of the order, but the victims were too afraid of retaliation to report it.

USA Wrestling revoked Graber’s membership following an investigation. An online database shows he’s not eligible for reinstatement.