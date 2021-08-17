Northern Trust tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round of FedEx Cup playoffs

The 2020-21 PGA Tour season has moved on to the postseason.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin with the Northern Trust this week at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The top 125 golfers from the final FedEx Cup points list qualified, but No. 8 Louis Oosthuizen is not playing so the field will be 124.

The defending champion is Dustin Johnson. The total purse is $9,500,000, with $1,710,000 going to the winner.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of The Northern Trust. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:20 a.m. Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin, Brian Stuard 7:31 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Tyrrell Hatton, Talor Gooch 7:42 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Matt Fitzpatrick, Aaron Wise 7:53 a.m. Russell Henley, Paul Casey, Webb Simpson 8:04 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Marc Leishman, K.H. Lee 8:15 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Corey Conners 8:26 a.m. Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed 8:37 a.m. Doug Ghim, Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman 8:48 a.m. Matt Wallace, Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder 8:59 a.m. Jason Day, Pat Perez, Matthew NeSmith 12:00 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Adam Long, Ian Poulter 12:11 p.m. Robert Streb, Troy Merritt, J.T. Poston 12:22 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Ryan Palmer 12:33 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Branden Grace, Keegan Bradley 12:44 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Stewart Cink 12:55 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns 1:06 p.m. Harris English, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer 1:17 p.m. Roger Sloan, Hank Lebioda, Tyler McCumber 1:28 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Luke List, Adam Schenk 1:39 p.m. Scott Piercy, Richy Werenski, C.T. Pan 1:50 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Brice Garnett

10th tee

Tee time Players 7:20 a.m. Brandon Hagy, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen 7:31 a.m. Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III, Seamus Power 7:42 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Chris Kirk, Cameron Champ 7:53 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Lee Westwood, Jhonattan Vegas 8:04 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith 8:15 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Jason Kokrak, Xander Schauffele 8:26 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay 8:37 a.m. Brendon Todd, Adam Hadwin, Denny McCarthy 8:48 a.m. Brendan Steele, Sepp Straka, Brandt Snedeker 8:59 a.m. Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar, Anirban Lahiri 12:00 p.m. Harry Higgs, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott 12:11 p.m. Martin Laird, Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes 12:22 p.m. Hudson Swafford, Patton Kizzire, Phil Mickelson 12:33 p.m. Lucas Glover, Matt Jones, Sergio Garcia 12:44 p.m. Brian Harman, Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz 12:55 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im 1:06 p.m. Tony Finau, Kevin Na, Billy Horschel 1:17 p.m. Brian Gay, Kramer Hickok, Alex Noren 1:28 p.m. Garrick Higgo, James Hahn, Russell Knox 1:39 p.m. Zach Johnson, Gary Woodland, Kyle Stanley 1:50 p.m. Scott Stallings, Chesson Hadley

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app.

Thursday, Aug. 19

TV

Golf Channel: 2 to 6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Twitter: 7 to 8:40 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12 to 6 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 20

TV

Golf Channel: 2 to 6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Twitter: 7 to 8:40 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12 to 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 21

TV

Golf Channel: 1 to 3 p.m. ET

CBS: 3 to 6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Twitter: 8 to 9:15 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 22

TV

Golf Channel: Noon to 2 p.m. ET

CBS: 2 to 6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Twitter: 8 to 9:15 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.