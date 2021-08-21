Northern Trust tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round of FedEx Cup playoffs

Jon Rahm is at the head of the pack as the Northern Trust enters the weekend at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Spaniard has fired rounds of 63-67 to reach 12 under and leads Tony Finau by a shot.

This week is Rahm’s first time competing since the British Open.

Collin Morikawa, Kevin Kisner and Dustin Johnson were among those to miss the cut but are still safe to advance to the next tournament in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship. Others, however, were not so lucky.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the Northern Trust. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time

Players

7:30 a.m.

Doug Ghim

7:35 a.m.

Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy

7:45 a.m.

Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy

7:55 a.m.

Scott Piercy, Dylan Frittelli

8:05 a.m.

Luke List, Gary Woodland

8:15 a.m.

Abraham Ancer, James Hahn

8:25 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Billy Horschel

8:35 a.m.

Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker

8:45 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

8:55 a.m.

Kramer Hickok, Talor Gooch

9:10 a.m.

K.H. Lee, Corey Conners

9:20 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Marc Leishman

9:30 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Andrew Putnam

9:40 a.m.

Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz

9:50 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy

10:00 a.m.

Anirban Lahiri, Harry Higgs

10:10 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Scottie Scheffler

10:20 a.m.

Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson

10:30 a.m.

Brian Harman, Sam Burns

10:40 a.m.

Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry

10:55 a.m.

Pat Perez, Joel Dahmen

11:05 a.m.

Cameron Smith, Chez Reavie

11:15 a.m.

Sebastian Munoz, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 a.m.

Lanto Griffin, Seamus Power

11:35 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk

11:45 a.m.

Patton Kizzire, Harris English

11:55 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Aaron Wise

12:05 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson

12:15 p.m.

Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im

12:30 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Hudson Swafford

12:40 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

12:50 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood

1:00 p.m.

Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb

1:10 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Brooks Koepka

1:20 p.m.

Alex Noren, Harold Varner III

1:30 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na

1:40 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell

1:50 p.m.

Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app.

Saturday, Aug. 21

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m. ET

CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 22

TV

Golf Channel: Noon-2 p.m. ET

CBS: 2-6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET

