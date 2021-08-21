Northern Trust tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round of FedEx Cup playoffs

Jon Rahm is at the head of the pack as the Northern Trust enters the weekend at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Spaniard has fired rounds of 63-67 to reach 12 under and leads Tony Finau by a shot.

This week is Rahm’s first time competing since the British Open.

Collin Morikawa, Kevin Kisner and Dustin Johnson were among those to miss the cut but are still safe to advance to the next tournament in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship. Others, however, were not so lucky.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the Northern Trust. All times listed are ET.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:30 a.m. Doug Ghim 7:35 a.m. Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy 7:45 a.m. Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy 7:55 a.m. Scott Piercy, Dylan Frittelli 8:05 a.m. Luke List, Gary Woodland 8:15 a.m. Abraham Ancer, James Hahn 8:25 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Billy Horschel 8:35 a.m. Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker 8:45 a.m. Chris Kirk, Russell Henley 8:55 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Talor Gooch 9:10 a.m. K.H. Lee, Corey Conners 9:20 a.m. Peter Malnati, Marc Leishman 9:30 a.m. Stewart Cink, Andrew Putnam 9:40 a.m. Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz 9:50 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy 10:00 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, Harry Higgs 10:10 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Scottie Scheffler 10:20 a.m. Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson 10:30 a.m. Brian Harman, Sam Burns 10:40 a.m. Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry 10:55 a.m. Pat Perez, Joel Dahmen 11:05 a.m. Cameron Smith, Chez Reavie 11:15 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Hideki Matsuyama 11:25 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Seamus Power 11:35 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk 11:45 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Harris English 11:55 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Aaron Wise 12:05 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson 12:15 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im 12:30 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Hudson Swafford 12:40 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay 12:50 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood 1:00 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb 1:10 p.m. Tom Hoge, Brooks Koepka 1:20 p.m. Alex Noren, Harold Varner III 1:30 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na 1:40 p.m. Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell 1:50 p.m. Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app.

Saturday, Aug. 21

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m. ET

CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 22

TV

Golf Channel: Noon-2 p.m. ET

CBS: 2-6 p.m. ET

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m. ET

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET

