Northern Trust tee times, TV info for Saturday’s third round of FedEx Cup playoffs
Jon Rahm is at the head of the pack as the Northern Trust enters the weekend at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. The Spaniard has fired rounds of 63-67 to reach 12 under and leads Tony Finau by a shot.
This week is Rahm’s first time competing since the British Open.
Collin Morikawa, Kevin Kisner and Dustin Johnson were among those to miss the cut but are still safe to advance to the next tournament in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship. Others, however, were not so lucky.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the third round of the Northern Trust. All times listed are ET.
Tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
7:30 a.m.
Doug Ghim
7:35 a.m.
Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy
7:45 a.m.
Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy
7:55 a.m.
Scott Piercy, Dylan Frittelli
8:05 a.m.
Luke List, Gary Woodland
8:15 a.m.
Abraham Ancer, James Hahn
8:25 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Billy Horschel
8:35 a.m.
Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker
8:45 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Russell Henley
8:55 a.m.
Kramer Hickok, Talor Gooch
9:10 a.m.
K.H. Lee, Corey Conners
9:20 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Marc Leishman
9:30 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Andrew Putnam
9:40 a.m.
Cam Davis, Carlos Ortiz
9:50 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy
10:00 a.m.
Anirban Lahiri, Harry Higgs
10:10 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Scottie Scheffler
10:20 a.m.
Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson
10:30 a.m.
Brian Harman, Sam Burns
10:40 a.m.
Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry
10:55 a.m.
Pat Perez, Joel Dahmen
11:05 a.m.
Cameron Smith, Chez Reavie
11:15 a.m.
Sebastian Munoz, Hideki Matsuyama
11:25 a.m.
Lanto Griffin, Seamus Power
11:35 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk
11:45 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Harris English
11:55 a.m.
Erik van Rooyen, Aaron Wise
12:05 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Zach Johnson
12:15 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im
12:30 p.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Hudson Swafford
12:40 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
12:50 p.m.
Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood
1:00 p.m.
Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb
1:10 p.m.
Tom Hoge, Brooks Koepka
1:20 p.m.
Alex Noren, Harold Varner III
1:30 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Kevin Na
1:40 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell
1:50 p.m.
Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
TV, streaming, radio information
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV and CBS on the Paramount+ app.
Saturday, Aug. 21
TV
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m. ET
CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m. ET
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 22
TV
Golf Channel: Noon-2 p.m. ET
CBS: 2-6 p.m. ET
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
Twitter: 8-9:15 a.m. ET
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m. ET
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.