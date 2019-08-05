Northern Trust tee times: Tiger grouped with Poston, Piercy

Less than 24 hours after capturing his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston found out Monday afternoon that he’ll play the first two rounds of The Northern Trust alongside Tiger Woods.

Poston, Woods and Scott Piercy are grouped together for the first two rounds at Liberty National, which host the Tour’s first FedExCup playoff event. The trio will tee off No. 10 tee Thursday at 7:43 a.m. ET and No. 1 tee Friday at 12:33 p.m.

Woods enters the playoffs at No. 28 in the FedExCup standings. He’s already committed to next week’s BMW Championship, though he’ll have to remain inside the top 30 in order to defend his title at the Tour Championship.

This year's Masters champ hasn't played three straight weeks since last year's playoffs and has only teed it up four times since winning at Augusta National in April.

Other notable groupings include Nos. 1-3 in FedExCup points – Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar. Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson and Jon Rahm are grouped together, as are Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood. Matthew Wolff and Jordan Spieth will play alongside Kevin Streelman, and Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are grouped with Marc Leishman.

Here are the full tee times for Rounds 1-2:

No. 1/No. 10

7:10 a.m./Noon: Michael Thompson, Adam Schenk, Brian Harman

7:21 a.m./12:11 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Champ

7:32 a.m./12:22 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ian Poulter, Ryan Moore

7:43 a.m./12:33 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

7:54 a.m./12:44 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson

8:05 a.m./12:55 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Kevin Kisner

8:16 a.m./1:06 p.m.: J.B. Holmes, Kevin Na, Collin Morikawa

8:27 a.m./1:17 p.m.: Luke List, Branden Grace, Wyndham Clark

8:38 a.m./1:28 p.m.: Scott Brown, Danny Willett, Sepp Straka

8:49 a.m./1:39 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Malnati

Noon/7:10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Brian Stuard, Cameron Smith

12:11 p.m./7:21 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Jordann Spieth, Matthew Wolff

12:22 p.m./7:32 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell, Adam Long

12:33 p.m./7:43 a.m.: Kevin Tway, Jason Kokrak, Nate Lashley

12:44 p.m./7:54 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood

12:55 p.m./8:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

1:06 p.m./8:16 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay

1:17 p.m./8:27 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes

1:28 p.m./8:38 a.m.: Sam Ryder, K.H. Lee, Scott Stallings

1:39 p.m./8:49 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Martin Laird, Aaron Wise

1:50 p.m./9 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Pat Perez

No. 10/No. 1

7:10 a.m./Noon: Joaquin Niemann, Matt Every, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:21 a.m./12:11 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Troy Merritt, Charley Hoffman

7:32 a.m./12:22 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa

7:43 a.m./12:33 p.m.: Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston, Tiger Woods

7:54 a.m./12:44 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Tony Finau

8:05 a.m./12:55 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

8:16 a.m./1:06 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar

8:27 a.m./1:17 p.m.: Talor Gooch, Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney

8:38 a.m./1:28 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III

8:49 a.m./1:39 p.m.: Kelly Kraft, Jonas Blixt, Andrew Landry

Noon/7:10 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley

12:11 p.m./7:21 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Danny Lee, Abraham Ancer

12:22 p.m./7:32 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Ben An, Keegan Bradley

12:33 p.m./7:43 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk, Jason Day

12:44 p.m./7:54 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Rory Sabbatini, Keith Mitchell

12:55 p.m./8:05 a.m.: Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners

1:06 p.m./8:16 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Ryan Palmer, Francesco Molinari

1:17 p.m./8:27 a.m.: Roger Sloan, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun

1:28 p.m./8:38 a.m.: Russell Knox, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Armour

1:39 p.m./8:49 a.m.: Matt Jones, Brian Gay, Nick Taylor