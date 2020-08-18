The Northern Trust: Round 1 tee times, TV and streaming info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are here.

The first of three postseason events tees off Thursday at TPC Boston.

The top 125 players on the FedEx Cup point list are eligible for this week’s Northern Trust. Golfers who finished above No. 125 on the list are done for the season. If someone withdraws before the tournament starts, there will not be an alternate added to the field.

Only golfers who finish ranked No. 70 or better on the point list after the Northern Trust’s conclusion will advance to the next round of the playoffs at the BMW Championship in Chicago next week.

Check out first round tee times below for the Northern Trust.

TV/streaming information

All times are listed in Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 20

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold (featured groups): 7:10 a.m.-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold (featured groups): 7:10 a.m.-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 12-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 3-6 p.m. (featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23

PGA Tour Live on NBC Sports Gold: 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 2:30-6:30 p.m. (featured holes)

Golf Channel on fuboTV (watch for free): 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

