Northern tops Southern, 8-1, in region semifinals

May 14—ACCIDENT — Second-seeded Northern scored five runs in the sixth inning and Bailey Champlin threw a complete game to lead the Huskies to an 8-1 win over third-seeded Southern in the Class 1A West Region I semifinals on Monday.

Northern (12-7) scored a run in the first, third and fourth innings to lead 3-1 before blowing the game open late. The Huskies out-hit Southern, 8-5, and committed no errors.

Champlin earned the win, allowing one unearned run on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work.

Kylie Oxford and Lily Chambers doubled for the Huskies. Cali Butler finished 2 for 2, and Oxford and Carley Frazee had two RBIs each.

Adeline Wilson took the loss for Southern (10-9) after surrendering eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in six innings. She struck out five and walked two. Wilson went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Northern is at Allegany (18-0) in the region championship on Wednesday.