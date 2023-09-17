Northern State pulls away in 4 sets, Beavers split weekend

Sep. 16—ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Bemidji State volleyball team's try for a weekend sweep came up short on Saturday at Northern State.

The Beavers lost 3-1 to the Wolves, falling to 4-6 this season with a 1-1 record in NSIC play.

After dropping the first set 25-13, BSU came back to win the second 25-10. NSU (9-1, 2-1 NSIC) won the final two sets 25-10 and 25-14.

Hallie Mertz led Bemidji State with 11 kills and a .242 hitting percentage. She also had four aces and five digs. Lauren Justesen had a team-high 18 digs for the Beavers. Emily Wade totaled 27 set assists.

Northern State 3, Bemidji State 1

BSU 13 25 20 14 — 1

NSU 25 10 25 25 — 3