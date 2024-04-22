Northern State handles Bemidji State in 3-game sweep

Apr. 21—ABERDEEN, S.D. — The pitching woes persist for the Bemidji State baseball team.

The Beavers dropped three games against Northern State on the road, allowing 49 runs in 23 innings.

BSU lost a pair of seven-inning games 19-5 and 19-9 on Saturday before losing 11-5 on Sunday. Bemidji State's record is now 1-39 and 0-30 against NSIC teams. Northern State improved to 16-24 and 11-19 in league games.

Northern State 19, Bemidji State 4 (F/7)

BSU 200 200 0 — 4-5-4

NSU 212 077 X — 19-12-0

WP: Otto (7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB 10 K)

LP: Scanlon (1.1 IP, 1 R, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

Northern State 19, Bemidji State 9 (F/7)

BSU 012 112 2 — 9-15-3

NSU 552 402 1 — 19-18-2

WP: Chevalier (1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K)

LP: Nendick (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

Northern State 11, Bemidji State 5

BSU 110 030 000 — 5-7-4

NSU 020 025 11X — 11-9-0

WP: Boyum (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Pobuda (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)