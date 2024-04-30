Northern, Southern tennis split; Bishop Walsh loses

Apr. 29—OAKLAND — Northern and Southern played two a Senior Day split on Monday, as the Rams' boys won 3-2 and Huskies' girls rolled 4-1 at the Mountain Lake Park Tennis Club.

In boys action, Southern won both matches in a tiebreak set.

Michael Nazelrod defeated Finn Roche, 6-2, 3-6 (10-7) in first singles, and Sean Eiswert edged Evan Baker, 3-6, 6-1 (10-5).

Southern's Shane Sisler and Ben Nazelrod took the first doubles match 6-3, 2-6 (10-7) over Brayden Miller and Brice Roche to secure the match.

Northern won the final two doubles affairs. Jenson Wilt/Nate Wakefield routed Gus Alvarez/Noah Ferguson, 6-3, 6-1, and Evan Graham/Logan Dwyer outlasted Carter Gray/Kolton Michael, 5-7, 6-4 (10-6).

Boys exhibition matches were played by Andrew SanJulian, Brendan Woolslayer, Luke Wilburn and Hayden Gring.

The Huskies' girls won both singles matches. Izzy Knapp rolled past Allie Newman, 6-1, 6-2, and Abby Weimer took out Bella Ross, 6-1, 6-2.

Shelby Mark and Saige Frazee gave Northern the match win with a 1-6, 6-1 (11-9) victory in first doubles against Hailey Harvey and Amanda Bolden, and the Huskies' Bekah Mast/Gillian Britton defeated Cadence Natividad/Rylee Iden, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

Southern's lone girls point came in third doubles, as Ava Hunt/Lena Hernandez beat Mikayla Frazee/Sarah Sung in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.

Southern hosts Bishop Walsh on Wednesday at 4. Northern hosts Mountain Ridge at the same time.

St. James 5, Bishop Walsh 2

HAGERSTOWN — Bishop Walsh's boy's team fell on Friday to St. James.

In singles, Javier Beteta from St. James defeated David DiNola 6-4 and 6-3.

Mani Vahedi from the Spartans won over Harry Imarhiagbe 1-6, 6-2 and 10-8.

Adam Hang of the Saints defeated Mason Mathews 4-6, 6-2 and 10-2.

Jorge Urias from St. James swept Jake Nowaczyk 6-0 in both sets.

In doubles, Mason Mathews and Carson Hamelin from Bishop Walsh defeated Jose Moure and Brooks Carpenter 6-2 in both sets.

Ashish Gupta and Bosco Lorido-Navarette from the Saints defeated Ofek Cohen-Inbar and Minh Lee 6-0 and 6-4.

Peter Kartley and Paolo Ayibotele of St. James swept JJ Pacsuta & Christian Dowling 6-0 in both sets.

The Spartans hosted Mountain Ridge on Tuesday before heading to Southern on Wednesday at 4 p.m.