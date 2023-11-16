Northern Section Football Playoffs: Semifinal action starts Friday, find matchups here

Since 1972, there’s been only one all-Shasta County Northern Section large school football final. Shasta and Foothill both hope to change that, but face underdog roles on the road in the section Division II semifinals on Friday.

In 1983, Shasta beat Anderson 12-0. It marks the last time two Shasta County programs owned the finals of the largest classification. In 1999, Enterprise beat Red Bluff 34-2 if we stretch our boundaries a little farther.

But for more than 40 years, there has been a Chico-area school, Paradise included, as one of the teams in the finals.

The No. 3 Wolves travel to No. 2 Pleasant Valley while four-seed Foothill plays No. 1 Chico. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a look at the semifinals and the 8-Man finals:

Division II

No. 3 Shasta at No. 2 Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

The Wolves fell to the Vikings 10-0 in the Oct. 20 regular-season meeting. The defense was stout that night, but the offense missed several passes that could’ve flipped the script.

“In every football game, there are eight plays that determine the outcome and were not on the right side of those last time,” Shasta coach Aaron Richards said. “I think we missed eight passes and if he (quarterback Justin Polley) completes two we win 14-10.”

The coach said establishing the run is a priority, in part to keep PV’s clock-chewing offense on the sidelines.

“We took a deep dive and looked at everything we’ve done,” Shasta coach Aaron Richards said. “I have all the confidence in our staff and (Offensive Coordinator Dennis) Cahill looked at what they did to us (defensively) last time.

“I like what we’re doing offensively, we just have to be able to capitalize and execute.”

The Wolves are led offensively by junior dual-threat quarterback Justin Polley, who has topped 2,000 yards in passing and rushing combined with 23 touchdowns. Fullback Ryder May is Shasta’s leading rusher and closing in on a 1,000-yard year. Speedster Owen Boesiger is a weapon in the rushing attack as well as in the passing game with 54 carries and 30 receptions.

Defensively, Richards said the shutout last time was nice and that coordinator Jim Schuette’s defense has gotten even better, especially in the red zone.

“I thought we played a good, not great game (last time),” Richards said. “It wasn’t about the points score, but about the tangos, the three-and-outs. We need to get their offense off the field because (Pleasant Valley coach Mark) Cooley is really good at grinding the clock.”

No. 4 Foothill at No. 1 Chico, 7 p.m. Friday

Chico’s lone loss was to West Park (Roseville), which is 10-2 and playing the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 semifinals on Friday.

The Cougars were the lone Northern Section team to push Chico to the brink, falling 24-21 in an Oct. 20 game in which Foothill had several chances to win at the end.

Now, they enter the semifinals with a sophomore quarterback Matthew Pouson after senior Hunter Marchione left last week’s win over Red Bluff with a broken collarbone.

“He’s had a great week and we have to work to get the ball to our playmakers,” Foothill coach Ross Griffith said of being able to distribute the rock to guys like Dawson Mortimer and Chris Hall. “Hunter has been huge this week for Matthew and I’m sure he’ll be a calming voice (from the sidelines).”

The Cougars are allowing slightly more than three touchdowns a game while Chico puts up 30 points per night on average.

The Panthers rely on senior running back Dion Coleman, who leads the section in rushing with 1,878 yards on 158 carries and 24 touchdowns. Chico coach Jason Alvistur balances their attack with senior QB Azari Cruz, who has thrown for 1,369 yards on 61 percent passing and 10 scores.

“We have to play great team defense,” Griffith said. “We played them tough the first time and we have to take it up a notch.

“Dion is going to get his, he’s going to have big plays. We have to limit those and control the game from an offensive standpoint.”

Both Richards and Griffith are excited about possibly coming home to Shasta County for finals in Redding.

“We’re excited about this opportunity. This is what high school football is about,” Griffith said. “The opportunity is in front of us, but I told them on Monday that no one is going to hand it to us.”

No. 4 Lassen at No. 1 U-Prep, 7 p.m. Friday

One thing is certain for Shasta County football fans — if top-seeded U-Preps beats Lassen on Friday there will be a football game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Redding.

“It’s something we talk about,” Panthers coach Dustin Fortenberry said. “It seems silly, being able to practice on Thanksgiving, but it’s an honor. It means you’re one of the few teams left.”

U-Prep, which reached the Northern California Regional finals in 2021, has had three straight Thanksgiving Day practices.

But he knows the 10-1 Panthers have to defeat one of the hottest teams in the section in order to get to the finals.

Lassen, which made a midseason coaching change and returned to its old-school Wing-T roots, has won five straight, and went 4-1 in Northern Athletic League play with the only loss to U-Prep. The Grizzlies are averaging more than 40 points per game behind the brother tandem of senior Deshon Moore (1,004 yards, 16 TDs) and sophomore Dathen Moore (942 yards, 11 TDs).

“They’re extremely hot,” Fortenberry said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

But he said his squad works throughout the year defensively to stop that type of rushing attack.

“I think at this point we know who we are and what we do well,” he said.

The Panthers’ offense is equally as prolific and diverse with senior quarterback Sawyer Hokanson leading the charge with 2,542 yards passing while completing more than 70 percent for 28 touchdowns. He’s added 320 yards rushing with eight scores.

Like Lassen, a sophomore-senior brother tandem leads U-Prep on the ground as 10th-grader Tyson Wurzer has 750 yards rushing and seven TDs while Bailey Wurzer has gained 633 yards with eight TDs.

Hokanson’s receiving corps includes Bailey Wurzer (689 yards, 7 TDs), Cole Perry (643 yards, 10 TDs), speedster DJ Maples (574 yards, 7 TDs) and Andrew Seamans (439 yards, 3 TDs).

“We’re the only Division III team with turf, so it’s something different (than other teams are used to playing on),” Fortenberry said. “It should be a lively crowd.”

No. 3 Gridley at No. 2 Orland, 7 p.m. Friday

This is a rematch of the regular-season finale, won 35-14 by the 9-1 Trojans.

Orland is the reigning CIF Division 5-A champion and is a run-first-and-often team that’s only thrown 23 times this season. The Trojans have seven players with more than 100 yards rushing led by senior Jaime Albarran’s 942 yards on 76 carries and 14 scores. Diego Rico adds 715 yards and 11 touchdowns while Manny Rodriguez has 678 yards and 13 trips to the end zone.

Defensively, Christian Padilla has 97 tackles.

For Gridley, junior quarterback Gus Stogsdill had thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and added 700 yards rushing with 17 combined touchdowns. Brian Brown leads the Bulldogs on the ground with 787 yards on 110 carries with seven TDs as Ryan Wollery has churned out 742 yards and a team-high 151 carries and eight scores.

On defense, sophomore Jason Devis has 126 tackles with 8.0 tackles for loss while junior Diego Corona has 101 tackles.

Division IV

No. 4 East Nicolaus at No. 1 Colusa, 7 p.m. Friday

The Spartans are no stranger to deep postseason runs, but come in underdogs at 6-5.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Taylor is 61-of-124 for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 515 yards rushing and 11 more scores. Logan Cleary leads the East Nic ground attack with 912 yards and nine scores.

Defensively, Jordan Andrade leads the Spartans with 59 tackles.

The Redhawks haven’t allowed more than 21 points in a game as they’ve blitzed through their schedule. Senior quarterback Bo Coronado is among the section leaders with 1,912 yards passing on 108-of-162 passing and 24 touchdowns.

William McCoy (650 yards, 5 TDs) and Adan Travis (606 yards, 15 TDs) lead a ground attack that’s tallied 1,709 yards this season.

On defensive, Hayden Sines and William McCoy lead Colusa with 93 and 85 tackles, respectively.

No. 3 Hamilton at No. 2 Winters, 7 p.m. Friday

Senior quarterback Diego Sanchez has been a force for the third-seeded Braves (9-2), throwing for 2,734 yards on 136-of-224 passing and 38 touchdowns. They’ve won seven straight heading into the semifinals at Winters. Bryant Odom has rushed for 760 yards and eight TDs.

Odom is among the defensive leaders for Hamilton with 57 tackles as Levi Crizon leads the Braves with 65. Senior Colton Brown has thrown for 1,044 yards and 10 scores.

Division V

No. 4 Los Molinos at No. 1 Portola, 6 p.m. Friday

The Bulldogs got a come-from-behind win to knock off reigning state champion Fall River in the opening round. Los Mo quarterback Ty Walker is part of a trio with at least 600 yards rushing.

He’s run for 751 yards on 90 carries and nine scores with 944 yards passing on 42-of-69 with 10 touchdowns. Harrison Hamre leads the Bulldogs with 905 yards on the ground on 98 carries and 14 TDs. Luke Cantonwine has run for 616 yards on 107 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

On defense, Walker leads the way with 132 tackles as freshman Wyatt Gillett logged 88. Karson Fox has 10.5 sacks.

The top-seeded Tigers have a two-headed rushing attack led by Magnus Berg, who has run for 1,424 yards on 165 carries and 24 touchdowns, while Cody Wilmer has added 1,095 yards and 12 scores on 101 carries. Senior quarterback Tanner Carr keeps defenses honest with 687 yards passing on 35-of-70 attempts and 10 scores.

Defensively, Jacob Juarez has posted 103 tackles and Hayden Tuccori has added 95. Robert Martelli has 10.0 tackles for loss.

No. 3 Biggs at No. 2 Weed, 7 p.m. Friday

The 8-3 Wolverines are powered offensively by junior Davis Long, who is closing in on 1,700 yards rushing on 152 carries and 16 touchdowns. Run-first Biggs, which has only attempted 53 passes, also got 791 yards and 13 scores on the ground from senior quarterback Zach Smith and 553 yards rushing from Brody Hudson.

Defensively, Smith and Hudson lead the Wolverines in tackles with 83 and 59, respectively. Thomas Job leads the trio with at least 6.0 sacks.

Weed goes as dual-threat quarterback DJ Horton goes. He’s run for 1,197 yards on 133 carries and 26 TDs along with 434 yards passing on 18-of-51 attempts and five scores. Junior Logan Bowles has added 695 yards rushing on 78 carries with 12 touchdowns.

On defense, Lucien Regis leads the team with 83 tackles while Wiley Carver has tallied 64. Horton and sophomore Jett Marshall each have a pair of interceptions.

8-man

No. 3 Hayfork at No. 1 Tulelake, 6 p.m. Friday

The Timberjacks come in 12-0 and visit the 9-2 Honkers in the 8-Man finals.

Hayfork had allowed 49 points on defense while putting up 494 points on the other side of the ball. Head coach Mike Miller’s bunch is led by sophomore quarterback Levi Cavalli who has run for 1,939 yards on 132 carries with 39 touchdowns. The Timberjacks have only thrown the ball six times this season. Complementing Cavalli are juniors Anthony Bonelli (939 yards rushing, 9 TDs) and Devin Nanez (818 yards rushing, 9 TDs). Nanez has Hayfork’s lone passing touchdown, going 1 of 1 for 53 yards and the score.

Tulelake, which has a pair of October losses to Bonanza (Ore.) and Loyalton, put it on Big Valley 74-32 last week in its postseason opener.

The Honkers have put up the same amount of points, 494, as the Timberjacks in one less game have allowed 139 points on defense. Their offense is led by junior Danny Garcia, who has rushed for 824 yards on 99 carries and 11 scores. Junior quarterback Xavier Silva had added 276 yards on the ground while putting up nearly 1,000 yards passing on an efficient 36 of 54 with 14 scores.

