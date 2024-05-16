Northern Middle girls win first-ever soccer conference championship

May 15—The Northern Middle School girls soccer team triumphed over Russell County with a 4-1 victory at South Laurel, avenging an earlier loss in the district championship. This win secured the first Southeastern Kentucky Middle School Soccer Conference championship in the school's history for the girls team. Key contributions came from Kayle Weihrauch, who scored twice, and goals from Bella-Cate Dugger and Adalynn Murray. Coached by Head Coach Brandon Dugger and Assistant Coach Brian Whitaker and Chris Fabrizio, the girls team showcased their resilience and determination throughout the season. Coach Dugger was ecstatic at the growth of his team during the season.

"It's hard to express as coaches how proud we are of all of our players. The growth they have shown on and off the field is amazing to see. These girls are special," he exclaimed.

The Maroons went 17-3-1 on the season and scored a total of 77 goals, while allowing just 13 goals in those games. The team will be saying goodbye to a total of eight players who will move on to the high school level, with those being Kayle Weihrauch, Addison Dopp, Madelyn Cheng, Vera Monroe, Addison Cain, Adrianna Monroe, Jayden Price and Nakeysha Sears.

Congratulations on a wonderful accomplishment!