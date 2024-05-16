Northern Middle boys soccer wins conference title

May 15—The Northern Middle School boys soccer team, under the guidance of Head Coach Nick Lewis and Assistant Coach Jordan Miller, hosted the Southeastern Kentucky Middle School Soccer Conference championship at Pulaski County Stadium. In a decisive 5-0 victory over Russell County, the team displayed exceptional skill and teamwork. Ethan Da Silva led the charge with a hat trick, while Gerardy Lopez and Jay Venters each added a goal. This victory marks the first conference championship win for the boys team since 2016, and they also celebrated their second consecutive district championship win. Coach Lewis had a lot of praise over the hard work of his players.

"It was a blast to coach this team. These boys worked hard all season and when it counted the most they focused and accomplished every one of the goals we set out to achieve. The future is bright for soccer on the north side of Pulaski County," he stated.

The Maroons lost just one game this season and went 17-1 as a whole, scoring a total of 95 goals while allowing just nine total goals. The team will now send a total of nine players off to the high school level, bidding farewell to Ethan Da Silva, Kaden Anderson, Wyatt Frank, Julian Stringer, Jay Venters, Mario Garcia, Reego Cabrera, Lyric Garza and Sean Soenhlien.

Congrats Maroons on a fantastic accomplishment!