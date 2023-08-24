The high school football season in Michigan has finally arrived, with MHSAA teams kicking their 2023 season off across the state.

Openers will take place on both Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24-25 for the first week of the season.

A number of teams across Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Otsego counties will begin things on the road, though there’s plenty of home action for fans to catch.

Within all four counties, only a pair of area programs will start things off on Thursday, with Petoskey making the three-hour trip to Ludington, then Gaylord St. Mary will cross the bridge to meet Pickford.

A pair of heavyweights at the Division 7 level kick off Friday in Charlevoix, with the Rayders welcoming in Traverse City St. Francis, while old Big North Conference foes Gaylord and Traverse City West meet in a non-conference matchup in Gaylord on Friday.

Check back throughout both nights for live score updates, game story links, photos and more coverage.

Check out all scores from around Northern Michigan, from the Big North and Northern Michigan Football League, to the Ski Valley and more.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Northern Michigan high school football scores, updates for Week 1