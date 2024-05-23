Northern Michigan fly fisherman breaks state record with 'monster' white perch

April 25 started out as just another day of fishing for Adrian-based angler Scott Smith, but his day’s haul included a new state record.

A “monstrous” white perch weighing 2 pounds, 5.92 ounces and measuring 16.25 inches found its way to Smith’s line while he still-fished with a friend in St. Clair County recently. It was their final catch that afternoon on Lake St. Clair, the expansive freshwater basin that connects Lake Huron and Lake Erie.

Cleyo Harris, a fisheries biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, verified Smith’s catch, which bested Cindy Cordo’s 2015 find in Muskegon County’s Bear Lake. That one was 2 pounds and 13.57 inches.

Scott Smith, of Adrian, holds his catch. The white perch, weighing 2 pounds, 5.92 ounces and measuring 16.25 inches, is the new state record fish for the species.

It’s not Smith’s first record—the experienced outdoorsman holds a whopping 53 world records in fly fishing—a mix of line-class and all-tackle—and has participated in fishing tournaments around the globe. His first world record came in 1996, landing in the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame for landing a rainbow trout.

“Sometimes you’re in the right spot at the right time, and sometimes you just get lucky,” Smith said.

“I’ve been fishing in Michigan for close to 65 years. I grew up fishing the Detroit River. We used to ride our bikes down there as kids, throw in a line with our bate and ‘ride’ the catch home.”

A dentist and fly-fishing guide, Smith has also been a fly-fishing instructor in northern Michigan for 35 years.

Amazingly enough, this is his first state-record fish.

Scott Smith's first world record, for a rainbow trout weighing 18.5 pounds in 1996.

Michigan's state-record fish are recognized by weight only. To qualify, fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight, and identification must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist. View the current list of record-holders by species at Michigan.gov/StateRecordFish.

