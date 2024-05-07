Northern loses to Southern, wins final regular season game

May 7—ACCIDENT — No. 5 Northern and Southern resumed a suspended game from Friday on Monday, and the Rams upset the No. 5 Huskies 6-5.

The Rams (10-8, 4-4 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) combined for 14 hits.

Emelee Parks and Adeline Wilson each had four hits for Southern.

Two of Wilson's hits were doubles while Parks also hit a double.

Bailey Schmidt had two hits and a RBI for the Rams.

Wilson went five innings in relief, allowing six hits, one earned run and no walks with three strikeouts.

Bailey Champlin led the Huskies (11-7, 3-5 WestMAC) with two hits.

She went the distance for Northern, allowing 14 hits, five earned runs and no walks with 10 strikeouts.

Northern bounced back later in the day with a 9-7 win at Albert Gallatin.

Kylie Oxford, Madysen Gilpen and Ada White each had a pair of hits for Northern.

Gilpen drove in three RBIs while White drove in a pair.

Champlin went the distance, allowing five hits, four earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts.

Northern and Southern advance to the region quarterfinals on Thursday.