Northern loses to Southern, wins final regular season game

May 8—ACCIDENT — No. 5 Northern and Southern resumed a suspended game from Friday on Monday, and the Rams upset the Huskies 6-5.

The Rams (10-8, 4-4 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) totaled 14 hits.

Emelee Parks and Adeline Wilson each had four for Southern.

Two of Wilson's hits were doubles while Parks also had a double.

Bailey Schmidt had two hits and an RBI for the Rams.

Wilson went five innings in relief, allowing six hits, one earned run and no walks with three strikeouts.

Bailey Champlin led the Huskies (11-7, 3-5 WestMAC) with two hits.

She went the distance for Northern, allowing 14 hits, five earned runs and no walks with 10 strikeouts.

Northern bounced back later in the day with a 9-7 win at Albert Gallatin.

Kylie Oxford, Madysen Gilpen and Ada White each had a pair of hits for Northern.

Gilpen had three RBIs while White drove in a pair.

Champlin went the distance, allowing five hits, four earned runs and three walks with six strikeouts.

Northern and Southern advance to the region quarterfinals on Thursday.