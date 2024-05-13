Advertisement

Northern Lights paint a beautiful image over Lambeau Field. And, yes, it was Packers colors

christopher kuhagen, milwaukee journal sentinel
·1 min read

The Northern Lights splashed the skies with colorful hues across Wisconsin this weekend.

What color pattern was spotted over Lambeau Field?

Green and yellow, of course.

The Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field social media accounts captured the lights, also known as the aurora borealis phenomenon, dancing throughout the night.

The colors spotted above 1265 Lombardi Ave. from the geomagnetic storm certainly had people excited.

And some even feel it's an omen of things to come.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northern Lights dance at Lambeau Field with splash of Packers colors