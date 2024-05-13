Northern Lights paint a beautiful image over Lambeau Field. And, yes, it was Packers colors

The Northern Lights splashed the skies with colorful hues across Wisconsin this weekend.

What color pattern was spotted over Lambeau Field?

Green and yellow, of course.

The Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field social media accounts captured the lights, also known as the aurora borealis phenomenon, dancing throughout the night.

Who else saw the northern lights this weekend? 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/vCrktxKpGy — Lambeau Field (@LambeauField) May 12, 2024

The colors spotted above 1265 Lombardi Ave. from the geomagnetic storm certainly had people excited.

And some even feel it's an omen of things to come.

😍 — Packers Everywhere (@packeverywhere) May 13, 2024

Awesome!!! They are Green for Green bay!!!💚💛💚💛💚💛 — Jean O'Leary (@5feettall) May 13, 2024

Green and Gold baby!! — P and L Knepper (@onesimusiii) May 12, 2024

It´s green and yellow. This must be a prophecy. 😍

We´re going to New Orleans next february !#GoPackGo — blos-schaun (@SchautBlos) May 13, 2024

Is ALL Green & Gold tones, This Green Bay year. Come tô Brazil, a country with Green and Gold flag, receive the northern lights. At the and a SP trophy. — juniormalk (@juniormalk) May 12, 2024

A preview of the fireworks at the welcome home party for the Lombardi next year. GO PACK GO!!! pic.twitter.com/xLIChHphBp — Dee Phoenix (@DawnWat06000632) May 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northern Lights dance at Lambeau Field with splash of Packers colors