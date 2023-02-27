Northern Kentucky's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in single inning in wild day

Northern Kentucky’s Liam McFadden-Ackman didn’t waste any time on Sunday afternoon.

He had what will almost certainly be the best inning of his career.

McFadden-Ackman hit two grand slams — not one, but two of them — in the opening inning of their 27-4 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.

You are going to want to see THIS🤯



BOTH of @LMack85’s first inning GRAND SLAMS today!!💥#NorseUp | @NKUNorse pic.twitter.com/dRYvBezoYR — NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023

So @LMack85 decided to just GO OFF in the FIRST INNING!😮



2-for-2, 2 HR (BOTH GRAND SLAMS), 8 RBI, 2 R#NorseUp | @keetont34 (📸) pic.twitter.com/qy54zkPHg6 — NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023

Northern Kentucky put up 14 runs in that inning, eight of which were thanks to McFadden-Ackman.

“I kind of blacked out there if I’m being honest with you,” he told WCPO Cincinnati. “But it was great to come back to the dugout and celebrate with my guys … It was one of the best days at the ballpark you can have.”

It didn't end there.

McFadden-Ackman ended up hitting for the cycle before his day was done, adding a triple, a double and a single by the sixth inning of their game at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex in Highland Heights, Kentucky. He went 5-of-6 at the plate with four runs and 10 RBI on the day.

Story continues

If his day wasn't 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 enough, @LMack85 hits for the CYCLE with a single in the bottom of the 6th!!!😱#NorseUp pic.twitter.com/41O790CcJB — NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023

The designated hitter even hopped on ESPN later on Sunday to talk about his incredible day.

.@LMack85 hits the 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡 📺



Liam McFadden-Ackman joins @SportsCenter 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 after he goes for two grand slams in the first inning + finishes the day w/ the cycle by the sixth in NKU's 27-4 dub



𝘍𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘝𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 - https://t.co/4r8iF2xJU4@NKUNorse | #NorseUp pic.twitter.com/Piata0sxYf — NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 27, 2023