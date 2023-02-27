Northern Kentucky's Liam McFadden-Ackman hits 2 grand slams in single inning in wild day
He hit for the cycle by the sixth inning of their game against Western Michigan
Northern Kentucky’s Liam McFadden-Ackman didn’t waste any time on Sunday afternoon.
He had what will almost certainly be the best inning of his career.
McFadden-Ackman hit two grand slams — not one, but two of them — in the opening inning of their 27-4 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.
You are going to want to see THIS🤯
BOTH of @LMack85’s first inning GRAND SLAMS today!!💥#NorseUp | @NKUNorse pic.twitter.com/dRYvBezoYR
— NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023
So @LMack85 decided to just GO OFF in the FIRST INNING!😮
2-for-2, 2 HR (BOTH GRAND SLAMS), 8 RBI, 2 R#NorseUp | @keetont34 (📸) pic.twitter.com/qy54zkPHg6
— NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023
Northern Kentucky put up 14 runs in that inning, eight of which were thanks to McFadden-Ackman.
“I kind of blacked out there if I’m being honest with you,” he told WCPO Cincinnati. “But it was great to come back to the dugout and celebrate with my guys … It was one of the best days at the ballpark you can have.”
It didn't end there.
McFadden-Ackman ended up hitting for the cycle before his day was done, adding a triple, a double and a single by the sixth inning of their game at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex in Highland Heights, Kentucky. He went 5-of-6 at the plate with four runs and 10 RBI on the day.
If his day wasn't 𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 enough, @LMack85 hits for the CYCLE with a single in the bottom of the 6th!!!😱#NorseUp pic.twitter.com/41O790CcJB
— NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 26, 2023
The designated hitter even hopped on ESPN later on Sunday to talk about his incredible day.
.@LMack85 hits the 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡 📺
Liam McFadden-Ackman joins @SportsCenter 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 after he goes for two grand slams in the first inning + finishes the day w/ the cycle by the sixth in NKU's 27-4 dub
𝘍𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘝𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 - https://t.co/4r8iF2xJU4@NKUNorse | #NorseUp pic.twitter.com/Piata0sxYf
— NKU Baseball (@NKUNorseBSB) February 27, 2023
“I had the same plan all year long, and just sticking to it,” McFadden-Ackman said on ESPN. “Just trying to do the best for my team, see the ball well, and it turned out pretty well today … It’s a good feeling. You don’t really appreciate, you do appreciate, you just don’t realize what’s going on in the moment until you get to step back and reflect on the day. It’s amazing. Probably the best day I’ve ever had on the baseball field for sure.”