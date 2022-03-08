Northern Kentucky vs Wright State College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Northern Kentucky vs Wright State prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, March 8

Northern Kentucky vs Wright State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Northern Kentucky (20-11), Wright State (20-13)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Northern Kentucky vs Wright State Game Preview, Horizon Conference Tournament Final

Why Northern Kentucky Will Win

The Norse put the clamps down hard on Purdue Fort Wayne in a 57-43 win to get here.

They allowed the Mastadons to make just 3-of-20 threes, owned the offensive boards – they were +11 in rebounding margin – and they never trailed in the easy win.

They’re 2-0 against Wright State, shooting the lights out in both games – hitting close to 51% in the two – and that’s why they didn’t own the offensive glass.

This time around the rebounds will be there in a tighter game, but winners of 8 out of their last 9, they’ll crank up that D again. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Wright State Will Win

Wright State is rolling.

It might not be playing quite as well as Northern Kentucky, but it’s on a four-game run with five wins in the last six. It’s all because the team is shooting really, really well.

It’s been one of the Horizon’s best shooting teams all season long, and then it turned it on over the last few games on the inside. They never got behind Cleveland State as they hit 49% from the field, held the Vikings to just 3-of-20 from three – just like NKU did in its game – and it kept the great play going.

But …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

Northern Kentucky vs Wright State: What’s Going To Happen

The offensive rebounds.

Wright State was +4 in rebounding margin against Cleveland State, but it gave up 16 offensive boards and turned it over 19 times. Both of those things are going to be a problem.

Story continues

The Norse will get too many second chance points, and they’ll come up with enough takeaways to get the stops needed to win this and go off to the NCAA Tournament.

Northern Kentucky vs Wright State Prediction, Lines

Northern Kentucky 73, Wright State 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

1: American Auto

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams