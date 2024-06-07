Advertisement

Northern Kentucky to visit Purdue in men's basketball non-conference game, per report

dave clark, cincinnati enquirer
·1 min read

The Northern Kentucky Norse will visit West Lafayette, Indiana, for a men's basketball meeting with last season's national runner-up, according to a report Friday via Twitter/X from Rocco Miller.

Miller reports that the NKU-Purdue game is set for Friday, November 8. It would be exactly 11 years since Purdue avoided an upset by the Norse at Mackey Arena in a 77-76 win over NKU on Nov. 8, 2013.

That is the only previous head-to-head meeting between the two schools.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter

NKU's reported visit to Purdue also would come about one year after the Xavier Musketeers lost 83-71 to the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in the Gavitt Tipoff Games last November 13.

The Norse finished last season with an 18-15 record, 12-8 in the Horizon League. Transfer Marques Warrick, the school's all-time leading scorer, reportedly committed to Missouri in May.

Purdue, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, lost 75-60 to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game in April. Star center Zach Edey is projected by many as a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Northern Kentucky to visit Purdue in men's basketball, per report