Northern Kentucky to visit Purdue in men's basketball non-conference game, per report

The Northern Kentucky Norse will visit West Lafayette, Indiana, for a men's basketball meeting with last season's national runner-up, according to a report Friday via Twitter/X from Rocco Miller.

Miller reports that the NKU-Purdue game is set for Friday, November 8. It would be exactly 11 years since Purdue avoided an upset by the Norse at Mackey Arena in a 77-76 win over NKU on Nov. 8, 2013.

That is the only previous head-to-head meeting between the two schools.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter

NKU's reported visit to Purdue also would come about one year after the Xavier Musketeers lost 83-71 to the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in the Gavitt Tipoff Games last November 13.

The Norse finished last season with an 18-15 record, 12-8 in the Horizon League. Transfer Marques Warrick, the school's all-time leading scorer, reportedly committed to Missouri in May.

Purdue, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, lost 75-60 to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game in April. Star center Zach Edey is projected by many as a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Northern Kentucky to visit Purdue in men's basketball, per report