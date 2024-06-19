Northern Ireland striker Magill leaves Aston Villa

Simone Magill injured her ACL at Euro 2022 before she had kicked a ball for Aston Villa [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill will leave Aston Villa after the expiry of her contract with the Women's Super League side.

Magill, 29, joined Aston Villa from Everton in the summer of 2022 and made 21 appearances for the club.

She sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in Northern Ireland's opening match at the Euro 2022 finals which led her to making a delayed debut in May 2023.

Lee Billiard, head of women's football at Villa, said Magill's professionalism had been "exemplary".

"Her hard-work and attitude in coming back from a terrible ACL injury was first class, and everyone at the football club was delighted to see her back on the pitch," said Billiard.

"We would like to thank Simone for her time in claret & blue and wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavours."

Magill has scored 25 goals in 85 Northern Ireland caps since making her debut as a teenager in 2010.