Northern Ireland hit with severe flooding as Storm Ciaran set to bring more rain

Parts of the eastern half of Northern Ireland have been hit with severe flooding following heavy rain, with Newry, Portadown and Banbridge among the worst areas affected. Some 12,000 sandbags have been deployed against the waters. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said between 6pm on Monday and 1pm on Wednesday it received 162 emergency calls around flooding incidents. Firefighters attended 75 incidents, which included rescuing five people who had entered water, 31 people from vehicles in water and 12 people from flooded propertie. Source: PA