Northern Ireland defender Rafferty joins Rangers

Laura Rafferty is an important member of Tanya Oxtoby's NI squad [Presseye]

Northern Ireland defender Laura Rafferty has agreed to join Rangers on a two-year deal on the expiry of her current contract with Southampton.

The 28-year-old will arrive in Glasgow boasting significant international experience, making over 30 appearances for Northern Ireland since making her debut in 2013, including wearing the captain's armband on occasions.

She is very much part of current NI manager Tanya Oxtoby's plans and featured in the recent European qualifier defeats by Portugal.

Rafferty's senior career began at Chelsea a decade ago, before she spent part of 2016 on loan at Oxford United.

Rafferty then enjoyed four years on the books of Brighton and Hove Albion, making the loan switch to Women’s Super League side, Bristol City, throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

She would return to where her youth career began at Southampton the following campaign, helping the Saints into the second tier of English football as a regular fixture in the side.

Rafferty becomes the third signing of the summer for Jo Potter's side after the additions of Liv McLoughlin and Scotland international Leah Eddie.