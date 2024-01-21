Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson sets Missouri Valley Conference record with 188th league win

Northern Iowa men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson secured his 188th win against Missouri Valley Conference opponents on Saturday, passing Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach Henry P. Iba (Oklahoma State) as the league's all-time wins leader.

It took a full 60-minute game through an intense defensive battle, but UNI was able to escape with a 61-57 victory over Southern Illinois inside the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, securing its fourth straight win and ninth victory in its last 11 games.

The Panthers continued their stellar defensive play at home against the Salukis, holding SIU to under 60 points at home for a 17th consecutive home contest dating back to 2008. UNI is also 16-1 against Southern Illinois inside the McLeod Center during that span.

Jacobson broke a 68-year-old record held by Iba since Oklahoma State left the league in 1956.

The Northern Iowa sports information department contributed this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ben Jacobson sets Missouri Valley record with 188th league win