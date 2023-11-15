CEDAR FALLS — Tytan Anderson, Kyle Pock and Trey Campbell all scored 14 points to guide the Northern Iowa men's basketball team over Loras 90-50 on Tuesday night.

Drew Daniel led UNI with eight rebounds. The Panthers led 47-19 at halftime.

Ali Sabet finished with 14 points for Loras. Jack Haynes added seven points and six rebounds.

Northern Iowa plays at South Florida on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Northern Iowa men's basketball rolls past Loras in Cedar Falls