TAMPA, Fla. – Jose Placer scored 21 points as South Florida beat Northern Iowa 74-65 on Sunday night.

Placer shot 8 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Bulls (2-1). Kobe Knox was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Corey Walker Jr. was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Jacob Hutson led the Panthers (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Michael Duax added 11 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson had 11 points.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Northern Iowa men's basketball falls at South Florida