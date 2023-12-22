DEKALB, Ill. — Tytan Anderson scored 17 points as the Northern Iowa men's basketball team beat Northern Illinois 76-63 on Thursday night.

Anderson added five rebounds for the Panthers (6-7). Bowen Born scored 15 points. Nate Heise finished with 13 points. Northern Iowa had a substantial advantage at the free-throw line, making 20-of-26 compared to 9-of-13 for Northern Illinois.

David Coit led the Huskies (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Quaran McPherson added 14 points and two steals for Northern Illinois. Zarigue Nutter also put up 12 points.

Northern Iowa's next game is Jan. 3 at Missouri State.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Northern Iowa men's basketball beats Northern Illinois 76-63