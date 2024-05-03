Northern Iowa guard to transfer to Colorado State men's basketball team

Mar 9, 2024; St. Louis, MO, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers guard Bowen Born (13) controls the ball against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A former Northern Iowa guard at Colorado State.

Sound familiar?

Northern Iowa legend Ali Farokhmanesh, he of the Sports Illustrated cover after slaying Kansas, is a longtime CSU men's basketball assistant. Now another scorer from Northern Iowa is joining Farokhmanesh and the Rams in Fort Collins.

Guard Bowen Born has committed to transfer to the Rams after spending the last four seasons at Northern Iowa. He announced his commitment Friday on Instagram.

He's undersized at 5-foot-11 but has a lengthy resume. Born played in 118 games with 89 starts over the last four seasons, averaging 12.6 points per game for his career. His high came at 17.9 points per game as a junior. Born has scored 1,486 career points and has 258 career assists.

He was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2020-21, MVC Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22 and Second Team All-MVC in 2022-23.

He finished his UNI career among the top-10 scorers in program history (1,486 points) and ranks fourth in 3-pointers made (209).

Born has one season of eligibility remaining and came on a recruiting visit to campus this week before committing.

