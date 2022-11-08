Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Wednesday, November 9

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, November 9

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Northern Illinois (2-7), Western Michigan (3-6)

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Run, run, and run some more.

It’s not like there was a ton of pressure on Northern Illinois as the season started to slide away, but now there’s nothing to worry about. It’s ensured of a losing season and it’s not going bowling, so it can let it all loose.

For all the problems and issues. the ground game is still rocking and rolling averaging five yards per pop and close to 200 yards per game.

The Western Michigan run defense hasn’t been bad, but it hasn’t faced the MAC’s leading ground game – Kent State – and most teams throw and don’t commit to the run.

That won’t be the case with the Huskies.

Why Western Michigan Will Win

So how did it all go wrong for Northern Illinois? The defense can’t get off the field.

The time of possession battle isn’t a problem because the running game is so dominant, but opposing offense have no problems moving the chains with a whole lot of third down conversions.

Western Michigan is brutally inconsistent and can’t get the offense rolling, but the defense is good at taking the ball away and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Broncos are way, way, way overdue to create a little of its own luck.

They’ve been totally miserable in Kalamazoo. They beat New Hampshire from the FCS, but they’re 0-3 against the FBS teams getting blown out 21 or more in each game.

Northern Illinois can’t win anywhere, but it’ll grind its way through to ruin Western Michigan’s hope of staying alive for a bowl game.

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Northern Illinois 27, Western Michigan 24

Line: Western Michigan -1.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

