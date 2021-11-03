Before The Snap: What the first College Football Playoff rankings got right and wrong about the top-9 teams
Before The Snap reacts to the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2021 season.
Wisconsin football has a tremendous defense but Dave Wannstedt is concerned about their offense.
A few things we learned from the first CFP rankings...
Three of the Crimson Tide's next four games come against teams ranked 69th or worse in the FBS. That bodes well for Young's chances of closing strong.
College Football Playoff Ranking
Will this Indiana high school star stay in his home state or head south?
The initial reaction for just about anyone who saw the reveal of the season's first College Football Rankings last
A look inside Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen's background and moving up the coaching ranks from Maine.
How did the first set of College Football Playoff Rankings change FiveThirtyEight's odds of Ohio State and others making the CFP?
Watch what Ryan Day and Brian Hartline said in the lead-up to the Nebraska game. #GoBucks
Are you taking the over or under on this early line for Ohio State over Penn State? #GoBucks #WeAre
ESPN updates its bowl projections...
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the College Football Playoff Committee’s first rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, and debate if Cincinnati’s chances at the Playoff are already shot based on their ranking at No. 6.
The Ducks came in at No. 4 and look set to make the playoff if they keep winning.
Here are five things we took away from the initial set of College Football Playoff Rankings. There were clearly some lines drawn in the sand.
